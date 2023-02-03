U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks across the tarmac to board his plane at Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia, August 5, 2022.POOL/The Associated Press

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Beijing on Sunday, as the world’s two superpowers continue a search for common ground in their increasing testy, tripwire-filled relationship.

Mr. Blinken is the most senior official from the Joe Biden administration to visit China since the U.S. President took office in 2021, building on a meeting between Mr. Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia late last year. His visit comes as the U.S. expanded its military footprint in Asia through a new agreement with the Philippines this week, and accused China of flying a spy balloon over Montana, as well as continued bellicose rhetoric from both sides over the self-governing territory of Taiwan.

Mr. Blinken’s trip was agreed to during the Biden-Xi meeting in Bali, and the White House has expressed hope it will help build a “floor for the relationship” and ensure the growing U.S.-China rivalry does not spin out of control. Mr. Blinken is expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Qin Gang, but may also get facetime with Mr. Xi, according to the Financial Times.

“I think the goal is to basically fast-forward this Cold War to its detente phase, thereby skipping a Cuban Missile Crisis,” Jude Blanchette, a China expert at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said at a briefing on the Blinken trip.

Pointing to ongoing problems with China’s exit from zero-COVID, weak economic growth, and a looming demographic crisis, Mr. Blanchette said, “Xi Jinping is fighting fires on a number of different fronts right now and that might put him in a slightly more pragmatic position when it comes to the bilateral relationship.”

A series of editorials this week in the People’s Daily, official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, seemed to support this assessment. “Once China and the United States confront each other, whether it is a cold war, a hot war, a trade war or a science and technology war, it will eventually harm the interests of China and the United States and all countries in the world,” the paper said.

The main potential flashpoint between the two sides remains Taiwan, which China claims sovereignty over and has vowed to seize by force. The U.S. has a commitment to help Taiwan defend itself militarily, but past administrations have maintained what is known as “strategic ambiguity” over whether doing so would involve direct American involvement.

This position has shifted — implicitly if not officially — in recent years, with Taiwan becoming a hot button issue on both sides of the aisle. China staged massive war games around Taiwan last August during a visit by then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which saw relations between Washington and Beijing reach their lowest ebb in recent times. Ms. Pelosi’s successor, Republican Kevin McCarthy, is expected to follow suit this year, in a move that could further strain tensions.

“After Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last year there was a clear understanding from both sides that they had to do more to ensure distrust and competition do not descend into conflict and confrontation,” said William Klein, a former senior U.S. diplomat who served in both China and Taiwan.

While the White House will distance itself from any visit by Mr. McCarthy, as it did during Ms. Pelosi’s trip, Mr. Biden himself has not helped matters, stating multiple times the U.S. would use force if China invaded, though his aides insisted there had been no change in Washington’s policy on Taiwan.

The drumbeat of potential war with China has grown significantly louder in Washington during Mr. Biden’s tenure, fanned by lawmakers and administration officials, even as some analysts have warned of the risk of a self-fulfilling prophecy.

CIA director William Burns said Thursday that Mr. Xi’s ambitions toward Taiwan should not be underestimated, adding the U.S. knew “as a matter of intelligence” the Chinese military had been ordered to be ready for a potential invasion within four years. “Now, that does not mean that he’s decided to conduct an invasion in 2027, or any other year, but it’s a reminder of the seriousness of his focus and his ambition,” Mr. Burns said.

Other figures have suggested an even shorter timeline, with U.S. General Mike Minihan writing to his staff in a leaked memo this month that his “gut” told him “we will fight in 2025.”

Mr. Klein said the U.S. has “not been doing a stellar job in messaging on the Taiwan issue,” whether the President’s own repeatedly walked-back comments on defending the island, or other comments by intelligence and military officials.

“China has for many years now been preparing the capacity to take Taiwan by force and keep the U.S. at arm’s length while it does so,” Mr. Klein said. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean that China has the intention to do so — and that’s a key distinction to make.”

Gen. Minihan’s comments were not meant for public consumption and do not represent official U.S. policy, but they struck a chord for many hawks in Washington, who see their country as unprepared for potential conflict over Taiwan, particularly with the war in Ukraine dominating U.S. attention.

One key step in this direction came in the Philippines this week, where U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin announced a deal with Manila to drastically expand the number of American troops based in that country, which shares a disputed maritime border with both China and Taiwan.

Speaking in Manila, Mr. Austin criticized China’s “illegitimate claims” in the South China Sea, and promised to help the Philippines and other allies push back against “destabilizing activities” in the region.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning accused the U.S. of having “selfish interests” and a “zero-sum mentality.” Strengthening its military deployment in Asia-Pacific would “escalate tensions and endanger peace and stability in the region,” she said.

A similar message will likely be delivered to Mr. Blinken in Beijing, along with warnings over any further engagement with Taiwan. In terms of a potential visit by Mr. McCarthy or other U.S. politicians, “I would expect the Chinese will deliver very clear messages about the consequences of such a trip,” said Mr. Klein, the former diplomat.

Mr. Blinken will likely have some reprimands of his own to deliver, with the U.S. revealing Thursday it had detected a Chinese spy balloon over Montana, home to a U.S. air force base and nuclear missile silos.

In a statement, the Defence Department said this was not “the first time such a balloon has been seen over the United States.” A senior defence official, speaking at a background briefing, said U.S. intelligence had “very high confidence” the balloon was Chinese and Washington had engaged with Beijing “with urgency, through multiple channels” over it.

Ms. Mao, the Chinese spokeswoman, said Friday hype and speculation over the purported spy balloon were not helpful.

“We hope both sides can handle the matter calmly and prudently,” she told reporters in Beijing.