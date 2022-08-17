Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka have advanced to the November general election in the U.S. Senate race.

They were two of the top four vote-getters in the Aug. 16 primary. Two other candidates will also advance to the general election

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Tshibaka and took jabs at Murkowski at a rally in Anchorage last month, calling her a “lousy senator.”

Murkowski last year voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, in which he ultimately was acquitted.

Under a voter-approved system used for the first time in Alaska this year, the four candidates with the most votes in the primary, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election, in which ranked voting will be used.

