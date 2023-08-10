The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a challenge by President Joe Biden’s administration to the legality of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement that would shield its Sackler family owners from lawsuits over their role in the country’s opioid epidemic.

The court paused bankruptcy proceedings concerning Purdue and its affiliates and prepared to hear arguments in its next term, which begins in October, in the administration’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling upholding the settlement.