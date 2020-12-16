 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
World

U.S. to announce new charges in 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing

Eric Tucker
Washington
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

This December 1988 file photo shows wrecked houses and a deep gash in the ground in the village of Lockerbie, Scotland, after the bombing of a Pan Am 103.

Martin Cleaver/The Associated Press

The Justice Department expects to unseal charges in the coming days in connection with the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am jet that exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people, according to a person familiar with the case.

The bombing of Flight 103, whose victims included dozens of American college students, spurred global investigations and produced sanctions against Libya, which ultimately surrendered intelligence officials wanted in the attacks for prosecution in Europe.

The announcement of a new prosecution would likely carry personal significance for Attorney General William Barr, who is leaving the position next week but held the same job when the Justice Department revealed criminal charges nearly 30 years ago against the intelligence officials. The head of the Justice Department’s criminal division at the time was Robert Mueller, who went on to serve as FBI director and as special counsel in charge of the investigation into ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

News of the criminal case was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. A person familiar with the Justice Department’s plan who was not authorized to discuss it by name confirmed it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The New York-bound flight exploded over Lockerbie less than an hour after takeoff from London on Dec. 21, 1988. Among the Americans on board were 35 Syracuse University students flying home for Christmas after a semester abroad.

The attack, caused by a bomb packed into a suitcase, killed 259 people on the plane and 11 on the ground.

One man — former Libyan intelligence official Abdel Baset al-Megrahi — was convicted of the bombing, and a second Libyan suspect was acquitted of all charges. Al-Megrahi was given a life sentence, but Scottish authorities released him on humanitarian grounds in 2009 when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He later died in Tripoli.

