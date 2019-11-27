 Skip to main content

World

U.S. to deport German national convicted in 1985 double murder

RICHMOND, Va.
The Associated Press
This March 9, 2011, file photo, shows Jens Soering as he speaks during an interview at the Buckingham Correctional Center, in Dillwyn, Va.

Steve Helber/The Associated Press

U.S. immigration officials have taken into custody a German diplomat’s son who was paroled after serving more than 30 years in prison for slaying his former girlfriend’s parents in Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement received Jens Soering from state custody Tuesday. ICE spokeswoman Carissa Cutrell declined to say when he might be sent back to Germany.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said previously that Soering as well as former girlfriend Elizabeth Haysom will be deported.

Haysom was serving a 90-year sentence after pleading guilty to being an accessory to murder. She’s originally from Canada.

Haysom and Soering were granted parole Monday. Soering was serving a life sentence.

Soering initially confessed to the 1985 killings but later recanted, saying he was covering for Haysom.

