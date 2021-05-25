U.S. to reopen Jerusalem consulate, upgrading Palestinian ties

Open this photo in gallery Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, left, waves as he greets Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, on May 25, 2021, in West Bank city of Ramallah. Alex Brandon/The Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced the reopening of the U.S. Consulate General in Jerusalem – a move that restores ties with the Palestinians that had been downgraded by the Trump administration.

The consulate long served as an autonomous office in charge of diplomatic relations with the Palestinians. But former President Donald Trump downgraded its operations and placed them under the authority of his ambassador to Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem.

The move infuriated the Palestinians, who view east Jerusalem as occupied territory and the capital of their future state.

Story continues below advertisement

Blinken announced the step Tuesday after a meeting in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The U.S. is trying to bolster Abbas in his rivalry with Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group and on the international stage.

“As I told the president, I’m here to underscore the commitment of the United States to rebuilding the relationship with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people, a relationship built on mutual respect and also a shared conviction that Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve equal measures of security, freedom opportunity and dignity,” he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged on a Middle East mission on Tuesday that Washington would rally support to rebuild Gaza as part of efforts to bolster a ceasefire between its Hamas Islamist rulers and Israel. Reuters

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.