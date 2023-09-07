The Kremlin said on Thursday that the United States would have to answer for the “very sad consequences” of its decision to provide depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine.

The Pentagon on Wednesday announced an assistance package for Ukraine including armour-piercing depleted uranium ammunition for Abrams tanks. Britain has already sent similar shells.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said NATO’s heavy use of such ammunition in bombing Yugoslavia in 1999 had caused a jump in cases of cancer and other diseases.

“These consequences are also felt by subsequent generations of those who somehow came into contact or were in areas where these weapons were used,” he told reporters, saying the same would now happen in Ukraine.

The use of depleted uranium munitions is fiercely debated; the International Coalition to Ban Uranium Weapons says ingesting or inhaling even depleted uranium dust can cause cancers and birth defects.

But a United Nations Environment Programme report on the impact of depleted uranium on Serbia and Montenegro, in then– Yugoslavia, found “no significant, widespread contamination”.

The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, says that studies in former Yugoslavia, Kuwait, Iraq and Lebanon “indicated that the existence of depleted uranium residues dispersed in the environment does not pose a radiological hazard to the population of the affected regions”.

Some Serbian politicians have disputed this and reported an increased incidence of malignancies, and deaths from them.

Britain’s Royal Society said in a report in 2002 that the risks to the kidney and other organs from the use of depleted uranium munitions were very low, both for most soldiers in the field and for those living in the conflict area.

Britain says in its guidance that inhaling enough depleted uranium dust to cause injury would be difficult.

Meanwhile, Russian drone strikes overnight damaged port infrastructure, a grain silo and administrative buildings in the Izmail district of Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, the regional governor said on Thursday.

Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said one person had been hurt in the attack, which he said was the fourth in five days on the Izmail district, which includes Danube River ports that are used to ship grain.

Ukraine’s general prosecutor’s office later said two truck drivers had been hurt and that the blast wave had damaged several private houses.

The Ukrainian military reported shooting down 25 of the 33 drones it said were launched by Russia overnight. Most were aimed at the Odesa region but some targeted the northern area of Sumy, it added.

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine’s grain export infrastructure on the Danube and on the Black Sea port hub of Odesa since July 17, when it quit the UN-brokered deal that had allowed safe exports of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

Kherson governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russia had also shelled the village of Odradokamyanka in his southern region on Thursday morning. A 50-year-old man died of wounds sustained in the attack and two others were wounded in a later attack on the village, he said.