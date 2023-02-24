Park Lofts at City Center, by Brighton Homes, is pictured in North Salt Lake, Utah, on Feb. 18, 2022. A growing chorus of experts say middle housing is a vital instrument in the fight against unaffordable housing. But the Deseret News reports that middle housing has a big problem: Zoning in most residential areas doesn't allow it.Kristin Murphy/The Canadian Press

Matt Strong, a Utah real estate broker and investor who has flipped 450 homes in the past two decades, remembers the good old days at the height of the pandemic when the real estate inventory in Salt Lake County shrank to enough for just seven days worth of sales. It was a seller’s market unlike anything he could recall, as buyers flocked to a conservative mountain state with wide-open outdoor spaces and a light touch to coronavirus regulations.

“The joke midway through COVID was, the No. 1 Realtor in Utah was California Gov. Newsom,” Mr. Strong recalled. Census data showed three of Utah’s cities among the country’s 10 fastest-growing urban areas between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. Los Angeles and New York counties saw the largest outflows while Idaho, Utah, Montana and Arizona led the U.S. in growth.

“It all happened so fast – and then came down so fast,” said Mr. Strong, who is president of the Salt Lake Real Estate Investors Association. In the Utah homes he now tracks, “I’m seeing anywhere from a 20- to 30-per-cent drop in prices from the peak.” By the end of the year, home prices in Ogden, just north of Salt Lake City, were among those making the quickest retreat in the U.S.

Utah’s growth has been part of a decades-long pattern that has seen swelling numbers of Americans land in what was once flyover country. Eight of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. are in the country’s west; the remainder in its south. Phoenix is now the country’s fifth-largest city. Between 2010 and 2020, no state expanded more rapidly than Utah.

The pandemic accelerated that, bringing a surge of people to centres such as Boise, Idaho; Bozeman, Mont.; and the greater Salt Lake City area. The changes they experienced share commonalities with the Canadian cities that also saw COVID-19 surges in people and prices, like Halifax and Hamilton.

Now, a hangover is catching hold, as the places that became coveted destinations during the heights of COVID-19 face a reckoning.

Utah is the youngest state in the U.S., and it has held fast to the optimism that, a century ago, saw early Mormon settlers affix Promised Land names to local rivers and places (Zion National Park, the Jordan River, the towns of Canaan and Paradise).

Now, local attitudes are souring. A study released last year by Envision Utah, a civic issues non-profit, showed for the first time a greater number of people who believe growth will make the state worse, compared with those who believe continued expansion will bring change for the better.

The state’s sunny economic horizon is seeing new clouds. The software and internet giants that have been moving into a place local boosters like to call “Tech Lake City” have entered a period of dramatic retrenchment, with large-scale layoffs across the U.S.

Statewide, property prices have climbed so high that the latest figures show 79 per cent of households cannot afford a median-priced home. That’s a dramatic change from 2019, when the median home was affordable to just over half of households.

“We have been the magic-makers of social mobility in the U.S.,” said Michael Parker, vice-president of strategy at Ivory Homes, the biggest builder in Utah. Today, “what is our No. 1 risk factor? It’s housing,” he said. “We’re going to start exporting our kids because it’s too expensive to live here.”

Planners have pared back ebullient forecasts for population growth. People typically move to be near friends and family, which means migration tends to beget more migration.

But Utah’s low cost of housing was “a huge part of the attraction” to the state, said Erin Trouth Hofmann, a sociologist at Utah State University – so much so that for the first time, migration during the pandemic became a more important source of growth than the state’s high rates of fertility.

But “we’ve lost that completely,” she said. “So I could really see that migration dropping off.”

Her colleague Sojung Lim, who sits on the Utah Population Committee, worries about Salt Lake City becoming “the next Denver,” a shorthand for a city where the dramatic elevation in rent and home prices has made the city increasingly inaccessible from an economic standpoint.

Worsening environmental issues have added new stresses. Salt Lake City is afflicted with air pollution bad enough that on some days it is the worst in the world, despite some recent progress. Scientists have raised alarm that the Great Salt Lake, whose waters help to propel the prodigious snows that have made the state a global skiing destination, is rapidly drying out.

“If we’re not careful, I think we will face the choice of, ‘do you try to cap development in order to save systems like the Great Salt Lake?’ ” said Ari Bruening, the chief executive of Envision Utah.

“Population growth, if we don’t manage it well, can threaten a lot of the things people love about Utah that drive them here – access to the outdoors, convenience in being able to get around and so forth.”

But, he said, “everybody recognizes it’s a problem and wants to do something about it,” he said. “And I think there’s general agreement that the solution is more housing.”

That places Salt Lake City firmly in line with the problems that have bedevilled cities across the continent: restrictive zoning and communities determined to keep out more dense forms of housing.

Now the city hopes it can lead the way in finding solutions.

“The days are gone in the Salt Lake metro area where you can say, ‘we’re going to build homes on five-acre lots, or even on one-acre lots,’ ” said Derek Miller, a former high-level political staffer who is now president of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance. The chamber is working with legislators and local governments to remove barriers to new construction.

It’s also suggesting new approaches.

Utah has spent years wooing industries and executives. The local Goldman Sachs office is now that firm’s second-biggest in North America. Adobe, Amazon, Ancestry.com and others have established a presence in Utah, some promised lucrative tax breaks.

But “why would we continue to give incentives for something that’s actually causing us pain?” Mr. Miller said. “And if we are going to give incentives, let’s make sure it’s to businesses who are doing things that are actually helping our economy,” such as with housing affordability or work force training.

There is cause for optimism. The pandemic may have made housing less affordable. But in Utah and elsewhere, it’s still cheap relative to the big coastal cities. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, in a recent state of the city update, boasted that her downtown has staged the fastest recovery of any major urban centre in the country.

And while migration has slowed across the U.S. for the past few decades, at least one forecast for economic growth suggests cities that did well during the pandemic are likely to maintain some of that momentum. In January, the American Growth Project at the University of North Carolina forecast the 10 fastest-growing urban centres in the U.S. in 2023.

Most are the secondary centres that have become potent magnets for people and jobs, including Austin, San Antonio, Denver, Nashville – and Salt Lake City. The biggest urban areas, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston, are likely to see virtually no growth, or even contraction.

“Cities with strong economic fundamentals, such as emerging industries and positive migration inflow, can perform well even during a national economic slowdown,” the Growth Project said in a report.

Mr. Strong, for one, is still buying homes. The current downturn looks to him like a “temporary reset.”

“Long-term,” he said, “I would bet hard on Utah.”