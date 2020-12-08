‘V-Day’ in Britain: 90-year-old woman gets first injection of vaccine for COVID-19

A 90-year old woman became the first person in Britain to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the country began a massive vaccination program on what the government has dubbed “V-Day”.
Margaret Keenan was given the first injection at University Hospital in Coventry, England, just before 7 a.m. The event was broadcast on national television as Ms. Keernan, who turns 91 next week, chatted with the nurse administering the jab.
“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19 – it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year,” Ms. Keenan told reporters afterward. “My advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it – if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too.”
Britain became the first country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week, and the U.K. has ordered 40 million doses, enough to vaccinate 20 million people as it requires two doses. Roughly 800,000 doses arrived last weekend and the government has set up 70 hospital hubs across the country to administer vaccinations on a voluntary basis. Close to 50,000 people are expected to be vaccinated this week.
Canada has ordered 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine but it has yet to be approved by Health Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said an initial delivery of 249,000 doses is expected this month and vaccinations could start next week, pending regulatory approval.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the start of the vaccination program and thanked National Health Service staff. “There is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said on Twitter on Tuesday. “We will beat this together.”
People over 80, care home staff and front-line hospital workers will be first in line. The vaccine will then be offered on a wider basis through pharmacies, doctors’ offices and community centres. The majority of vaccinations are expected to take place in January through to March or April for the at-risk population, said Sir Simon Stevens the head of the NHS.
On Tuesday, hospitals started vaccinating patients over the age of 80 and those who had been recently released. Care home staff have also been told to start booking appointments and doctors will soon begin vaccinating care home residents. Hospital workers will be vaccinated at varying times as appointments become available.
The government has been eager to boost support for the vaccination program and it is hoping that several celebrities will come forward to be vaccinated. The Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, are expected to receive doses as part of a national publicity campaign. Other members of the Royal family are also expected to promote the vaccine program.
“I’m asking you to do your duty and get the jab,” Health Minister Matt Hancock said Tuesday. “We will look back on today, V-Day, as a key moment in our fight back against this terrible disease.”
Earlier on Tuesday, race-relations campaigner Hari Shukla, 87, said he planned to be among the first in line. “I am delighted to be doing my bit by having the vaccine, I feel it is my duty to do so and do whatever I can,” Dr. Shukla said in a video from his home in Newcastle. “This has been a terrible year but I always had faith in our doctors and scientists.” His wife, Ranjan, 84, will also be vaccinated on Tuesday.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the first of its kind to be approved and it involves technology that uses “messenger RNA.” Most vaccines inject a weakened form of the virus into the body in order to stimulate the immune system. The mRNA vaccine contains a genetic code that instructs the vaccinated person’s cells to produce the viral protein, or antigen. That gives the immune system a preview of what the real virus will look like, without causing illness, and it can build defences.
The vaccine requires two doses, 21 days apart. Researchers said immunity begins seven days after the second dose, although partial immunity occurs after the first dose. While it has been tested on people 16 and older, researchers plan further trials on children as young as 12.
The vaccination program will be the largest in the history of the NHS, but there are concerns the effort could be impacted by Brexit. The U.K.’s supply is coming from a Pfizer plant in Belgium and those shipments could be disrupted after Dec. 31 when Britain cuts its remaining ties to the European Union.
Britain officially left the EU last January but the country will remain inside the bloc’s single market until Dec. 31, which ensures the continued free movement of goods and people. Both sides have been negotiating an agreement covering trade, transportation and a host of other issues but so far no deal has been reached. If a deal isn’t stuck by the end of the year, trade will be conducted according to World Trade Organisation rules which British businesses fear could mean high tariffs for many goods heading to the EU.
Talks between the U.K. and EU have broken down mainly over fishing rights, the alignment of business regulations and a mechanism to settle disputes. Mr. Johnson is scheduled to meet EU commission president Ursula von Der Leyen this week in a last-minute bid to resolve the impasse. The government has insisted that if a deal isn’t reached, military aircraft will be used to ship in the vaccine from Belgium.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.