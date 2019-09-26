 Skip to main content

World Vaping-related deaths in U.S. rise to 13, illnesses climb to 805, according to health officials

Mike Stobbe
The Associated Press
On Thursday, U.S. health officials reported 805 confirmed and probable cases and 12 deaths so far from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping.

Hundreds more Americans have been reported to have a vaping-related breathing illness, and the death toll has risen to 13, health officials said Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 805 confirmed and probable cases have been reported, up 52 per cent from the 530 reported a week ago. At this point, illnesses have occurred in almost every state.

The confirmed deaths include two in California, two in Kansas, two in Oregon and one each in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi and Missouri. The Mississippi death was announced by officials in that state Thursday and the second Oregon death was revealed by authorities later in the day.

Over the summer, health officials in a few states began noticing reports of people developing severe breathing illnesses, with the lungs apparently reacting to a caustic substance. The only common factor in the illnesses was that the patients had all recently vaped.

As a national investigation started and broadened, reports have increased dramatically.

It’s not clear how many of the 275 added cases occurred in the past week and how many are being logged long after they happened. The CDC has not released details on when symptoms began in each case.

The agency’s count includes only illnesses that have met certain criteria. Other illnesses are also being investigated.

Most patients have said they vaped products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the ingredient that produces a high in marijuana. The investigation has been increasingly focused on products containing THC, with some attention on ingredients added to marijuana oil.

But some patients have said they vaped only nicotine. Currently, health officials are advising people not to use any vaping product until the cause is better understood.

