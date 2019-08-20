 Skip to main content

World Venezuela’s capital hit with another blackout amidst energy woes

CARACAS, Venezuela
The Associated Press
People walk out of a mall during a partial power cut in Caracas, Venezuela on Aug. 20, 2019.

MANAURE QUINTERO/Reuters

Parts of Venezuela’s capital and at least one state are experiencing another blackout amidst the country’s mounting energy woes.

The power went out in a wide swath of Caracas early Tuesday afternoon, shutting down the metro and forcing hundreds to walk.

The state electricity company reported on Twitter that a “breakdown” at an undisclosed location had caused the blackout and all power had been restored within hours.

But opposition leader Juan Guaido told local media that the outage was impacting at least 11 of Venezuela’s 24 states.

Several widespread blackouts have engulfed Venezuela this year as the nation struggles with an economic crisis far worse than the U.S. Great Depression.

