Veterans, world leaders mark D-Day 80th anniversary with services along Normandy coastline

A Canadian veteran stands with his feet in the water on Juno Beach following the ceremony commemorating D-Day.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 1 of 24

A Canadian veteran of the Second World War greets onlookers in Normandy, France.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 2 of 24

Canadian Air Force Major-General Richard H. Rohmer attends the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary D-Day.Benoit Tessier/Reuters 3 of 24

Canadian veteran William Seifried walks off Juno Beach on the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Courseulles-sur-Mer, Normandy.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 4 of 24

Members of the Canadian Skyhawk military acrobatic team perform during a ceremony at Juno Beach.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail 5 of 24

Cameron Lovell, whose great grandfather fought on D-Day, stands on Juno beach ahead of a ceremony.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail 6 of 24

Students from Huron Park Secondary School attend a Canadian ceremony at Juno beach.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail 7 of 24

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau speaks at a Canadian ceremony to mark the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail 8 of 24

Members of the Canadian Skyhawk military acrobatic team perform during a ceremony at Juno Beach.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail 9 of 24

D-Day Veteran Bill Wilson, poses for a photograph after a ceremony to mark the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail 10 of 24

Canadian Air Force Major-General Richard H. Rohmer (C) waves as he arrives at the ceremony at Omaha Beach.MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images 11 of 24

Canadian veterans sit on Juno Beach following the ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 12 of 24

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, greets Canadian veterans at Juno Beach in Courseulles-sur-Mer, Normandy.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 13 of 24

A Canadian Forces member stands on the dunes of Juno Beach in Courselles-sur-Mer., France.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 14 of 24

P.M. of France Gabriel Attal, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lay wreaths at Juno Beach.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 15 of 24

Prince William, Prince of Wales during the Government of Canada ceremony in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.Pool/Getty Images 16 of 24

RCMP officer pays her respects during the Canadian commemorative ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of at Juno Beach Centre.Lou Benoist/The Associated Press 17 of 24

Military band plays at the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Juno Beach.Pool/Getty Images 18 of 24

Veterans attend the Government of Canada ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Juno Beach.Pool/Getty Images 19 of 24

The flags of Canada and France during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 20 of 24

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Prime Minister of France Gabriel Attal at Juno Beach.Jordan Pettitt/The Associated Press 21 of 24

France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal delivers a speech during the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre.LOU BENOIST/Getty Images 22 of 24

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai, Nunavut Premier P. J. Akeeagok and Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey stand on Juno Beach.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 23 of 24

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew stands on Juno Beach following the Canadian commemorative ceremony.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 24 of 24

World leaders and veterans gathered near the sun-soaked beaches of Normandy on Thursday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landing and warn about the dangers posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The main ceremony unfolded at an outdoor venue overlooking Omaha Beach, one of five sections along the coastline where nearly 160,000 soldiers from the United States, Britain and Canada landed on June 6, 1944.

There were musical tributes, video montages and readings from letters written by soldiers, resistance fighters and their families. One American veteran, 104-year-old Ed Berthold, read a letter he sent to his mother on June 7, 1944.

“Dear Mom, just a few lines to tell you we are all ok,” he wrote. “It certainly was a terrific show, what we could see. This is what everyone has been waiting for.”

French President Emmanuel Macron told the gathering that the men who landed on the beach that day were all afraid, but they kept advancing. “They knew they could die in it, but they still marched on because each of their steps brought the world closer to freedom,” he said. “Today, we are all children of D-Day.”

The presence of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky among the dignitaries ensured that the anniversary transcended the events of D-Day, which marked the beginning of the end of Nazi Germany.

Mr. Zelensky was given a warm welcome from Mr. Macron, and he received a standing ovation from the 5,000 guests which included U.S. President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and leaders from two dozen other countries. Several veterans also made a point of greeting the Ukrainian leader.

One American veteran hugged Mr. Zelensky and said, “You’re a savior of the people.” He shook his head replied, “No no, you saved Europe.”

Mr. Macron offered thanks to the Ukrainian people for “their bravery, for their taste for freedom.”

“We are here, and we will not weaken,” he added.

Mr. Zelensky didn’t make any remarks during the ceremony but in a post on X before the event he said the anniversary served as a reminder of the courage and determination demonstrated on D-Day. “Allies defended Europe’s freedom then, and Ukrainians do so now. Unity prevailed then, and true unity can prevail today,” he said.

Services marking D-Day were held through the day along the Normandy coastline and the five beaches codenamed Omaha, Utah, Sword, Gold and Juno, where the Canadians were concentrated. More than 4,000 died that day, including nearly 400 Canadians, and 73,000 lost their lives in the ensuing battle to liberate France that summer.

Mr. Biden set the tone early in the day during an event honouring American soldiers at Omaha Beach.

“Ukraine has been invaded by a tyrant, they’re fighting with extraordinary courage, suffering great losses but never backing down,” Mr. Biden said.

He added that democracy was more at risk now than at any point since the Second World War. “Make no mistake autocrats in the world are watching closely to see what happens in Ukraine to see if we let this illegal aggression go unchecked. We cannot let that happen, to surrender to bullies. Bowing down to dictators is simply unthinkable,” he said.

Mr. Biden also took a swipe at former President Donald Trump and others in the U.S. who have questioned the role of NATO. “Isolationism was not the answer 80 years ago, and is not the answer today,” he said.

During a morning ceremony near Juno Beach marking Canada’s D-Day contribution, which included 14,000 soldiers, Mr. Trudeau echoed that theme and said democracy was under threat by “aggressors who want to redraw borders.”

“We must all continue to stand for democracy day in, day out. We owe it to future generations. We owe it to the great women and men in uniform who sacrifice so much,” he added.

While the war in Ukraine was a subtext to many of the speeches, most of the day was devoted to honouring the veterans of the war.

Around 200 attended the main ceremony, including a dozen from Canada. As they assembled next to the stage, the crowd erupted in a constant rhythmic applause. During the ceremony Mr. Macron awarded France’s Légion d’Honneur to three American veterans of D-Day.

“We thank all the veterans here today,” Mr. Macron said. “I would like to express my gratitude on behalf of all the people of France.”

Canadian veteran Bill Wilson was a 19-year-old seaman gunner on the HMCS Ottawa when the D-Day invasion began that morning. His ship was providing support to the landing troops and as he stood near the beach this week, he marveled at the brilliant sunshine and calm water. “It didn’t look like that,” he said. “The sun is out. The water is flat.”

He recalled sitting on the deck of his ship eight decades ago, “seeing all those landing crafts going in to land on the beach, knowing damn well that the Germans were waiting for us when we came.”

Now 100-years old, Mr. Wilson is among a dwindling number of Second World War veterans. “They were robbed of their lives,” he said of those who died. Then he paused and added; “But, we volunteered.”