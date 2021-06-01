Vicious Sicilian Mafia mass murderer freed from prison to the anger of Italians

One of Italy’s – and Europe’s – most notorious and savage murderers has been released from prison to the distress of many Italians and the relatives of his victims, who included a teenager dissolved in acid and one of the country’s crusading anti-Mafia prosecutors.
Giovanni Brusca, 64, was released from Rome’s high-security Rebibbia penitentiary on Monday afternoon after serving 25 years in jail. Although his release was expected, the mere thought that the mass murderer was free to walk the streets while on parole was repellent to many Italians, all the more so since he never showed any remorse for his atrocities.
“It is a punch in the stomach that leaves you breathless,” Enrico Letta, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, told an Italian radio station on Tuesday.
Brusca was serving a reduced sentence for having become a police informant after his arrest in 1996. At the time, he told prosecutors “I’m an animal. I worked all my life for the Cosa Nostra [the Sicilian Mafia]. I have killed more than 150 people. I can’t even remember their names.”
His most famous victim was Giovanni Falcone, whose murder in 1992 still haunts Italy today and inspired dozens of films and books. The Sicilian prosecutor and his colleague, Paolo Borsellino, spent most of their careers trying to break the stranglehold of the murderous Cosa Nostra families on Sicilian businesses, from construction to retail shops.
Their effort led to the so-called Maxi Trial, thought to be the largest trial in world history. It began in 1986, ended six years later and saw almost 500 Mafiosi indicted, most of whom were convicted for heinous crimes. The severe blow to the Cosa Nostra’s power in Sicily – the crime families never fully recovered from the convictions – made Mr. Falcone and Mr. Borsellino marked men.
The Cosa Nostra hitmen planted a massive roadside bomb outside of Palermo that killed Mr. Falcone, his wife Francesca and three bodyguard policemen on May 23, 1992. It was Brusca, working on the orders of Cosa Nostra chief Salvatore Riina, who detonated the bomb by remote control from a small building on a hill overlooking the road. The explosion was so powerful that it registered on local earthquake monitors.
Less than two months later, the Cosa Nostra used another bomb to assassinate Mr. Borsellino and five police officers. That attacked was also ordered by Riina, though Brusca was not thought to have been involved in it.
Brusca’s sadistic violence knew no bounds, hence his Sicilian dialect nicknames that translate to “the swine” and “the people slayer.”
The youngest victim was thought to be Giuseppe Di Matteo, who was kidnapped at age 14 on the orders of Brusca and kept in captivity under depraved conditions for two years. In January, 1996, he was strangled and his body was dissolved in a barrel of nitric acid.
Brusca had the boy kidnapped in an effort to keep his father, Santino di Matteo, a Mafioso turned informant, from collaborating with investigators.
The boy’s mother, Franca Castellese, told Italy’s ANSA news service through her lawyer that “We respect the laws and sentences of the state. But I will never be able to forgive Giovanni Brusca. He killed my son who he knew well and with whom he played at home. How can I forgive him in my heart?”
Mr. Falcone’s sister, Maria Falcone, said she understood why Brusca’s state-witness status gave him the right to early releases. “On a human level, this news that pains me,” she told ANSA. “But the law on the reduction of sentences for the collaboration of Mafiosi is a law my brother wanted, and therefore it must be respected.”
The murders of Mr. Falcone and Mr. Borsellino triggered a massive anti-Mafia backlash, with the Italian state pouring investigative and legal resources into Sicily to try to break the power of the remaining Cosa Nostra families. The effort produced some notable successes, with the Cosa Nostra thought to be substantially weakened since the early 1990s.
But other Italian Mafia organizations, including the Camorra, operating in and around Naples, and the ‘Ndrangheta, based in Calabria, in Italy’s deep south, have thrived.
They have built international crime networks that allow them to earn tens of billions of dollars a year from extortion, money laundering, narcotics trafficking, counterfeiting and other criminal activities. The Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak was investigating the ‘Ngrangheta’s connections in his country when he and his girlfriend were murdered in 2018.
