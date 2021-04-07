Victory for Greenland’s IA opposition party puts future of massive mine in doubt

The future of a massive mining project in Greenland that has captured the attention of China and the United States has been thrown into doubt after the country’s main opposition party scored a victory in national elections.
Final results from Tuesday’s election put Inuit Ataqatigiit, which opposes the mine, on track to win 12 seats in Greenland’s 31-seat parliament. IA’s leader Mute Egede will now begin negotiations to form a coalition from among four other parties that won seats. IA also won three of Greenland’s five municipal mayoralty contests, including south Greenland, where the mine is located.
“The people have spoken,” Mr. Egede, 34, told Danish radio when asked about the project, known as Kvanefjeld. “It won’t happen.”
The ruling Siumut Party, which backed the mine for years but wavered recently, finished second with 10 seats. However, analysts say it’s unlikely Siumut will be a coalition partner because of internal dissent over the party’s leadership.
Although Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, the island has autonomy in a number of areas, including natural resources, and the election has been watched closely in Washington and Beijing. That’s because of the island’s growing importance as a source of rare earth metals, a collection of 17 elements that are used in more than 200 products, including cell phones, wind turbines, electric cars and fighter jets. The island is home to some of the world’s largest deposits and the proposed mine has become the focal point in the race to secure supplies.
China’s Shenghe Resources is playing a key role in developing Kvanefjeld, much to the consternation of the U.S. and its allies. China already dominates the production of rare earth elements and the U.S. and other western nations are desperately trying to catch up.
The mine has been in the works for more than a decade but opposition to it has been building because one of the byproducts of the open-pit excavation will be uranium. There have been concerns that radioactive dust could pollute farms, ranches and fishing operations around Narsaq, a coastal town of about 1,200 people which is only a few kilometres from the mine site.
“This year it has been very clear that there’s a big majority against the mine,” said Sara Olsvig, a former IA leader who is a fellow at the Institute of Social Science, Economics and Journalism at the University of Greenland. “There is a very big possibility now that the uranium mine will not be realized,” she added in an interview Wednesday.
Ms. Olsvig cited a recent poll that found 71 per cent of those surveyed opposed uranium mining in Greenland. She also pointed out that IA’s triumph in the mayoralty race in south Greenland reflected the local opposition to the mine because Siumut had held the post for years.
Mr. Egede will have to tread carefully if he moves to scrap the project. China is a major buyer of Greenland’s fish, the island’s biggest export, and the Chinese government has offered to invest in several infrastructure projects. There are also several other proposed mining projects underway, including another rare earth mine, and halting Kvanefjeld could make it difficult to attract investment. Many Greenlanders see mining as a critical way for the island to diversify its economy and build the financial clout to gain independence from Denmark.
Ms. Olsvig said IA and other political leaders have been careful not to oppose the development of the island’s resources. “All parties, including IA, wish to develop mineral resources,” she said. “They wish to diversify the economy of Greenland but the particular Kvanefjeld project, because of the uranium and because of its location, the resistance to that particular mine has been very, very strong. But that doesn’t mean that Greenland will not develop other projects.”
Greenland has managed so far to balance the interests of China and the U.S. The previous government signed an agreement with the Americans to help develop the island’s energy and mineral wealth. It also announced plans to open a consulate in Beijing this fall.
Ms. Olsvig said that while international affairs weren’t a major issue during the campaign, “there is an awareness in Greenland that there’s a need to find a balance, to continue to be able to export fish and shrimp to East Asia, including China.”
