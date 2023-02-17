Buildings in Yaounde, Cameroon. The country's government has rejected a Canadian-led peace initiative, sparking fears that an ongoing six-year civil conflict will worsen.MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/Reuters

Cameroon’s rejection of a Canadian-led peace initiative has ignited a fresh wave of violence and war preparations by separatist groups and government forces in a six-year conflict that has already killed thousands of people.

The secret peace talks, revealed by the Trudeau government last month, had succeeded in building more momentum than earlier efforts by Switzerland and other mediators, analysts say. But when the Cameroonian government announced its refusal to support Canada’s mediation, it triggered ominous developments on both sides of the secessionist battle.

The brusque rejection of the Canadian mediation “leaves talks in limbo and risks perpetuating or even escalating the conflict,” the International Crisis Group says in a recent report.

The group, an independent research and advocacy organization, says the separatist militias in the Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon responded to the Cameroonian government’s statement with a renewed campaign of violence, firing rocket-propelled grenades at army convoys.

The militia leaders also began discussing a united front to organize possible joint operations against security forces, the Crisis Group said in the report.

The government, meanwhile, launched a drive to recruit nearly 9,500 new soldiers, the group said. “Its special forces stepped up patrols in the Anglophone regions and attacked separatist positions.”

The conflict, which erupted in 2016, has killed more than 6,000 people and forced more than a million to flee their homes. Cameroon’s security forces are fighting armed separatist groups in the primarily English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest Cameroon, which have historically felt marginalized by the country’s French-speaking majority. The separatists are seeking to create a new state called Ambazonia.

Last month, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced that Canada had accepted a “mandate” to facilitate peace talks between the Cameroonian belligerents. Her department revealed that Canada had hosted a series of secret meetings among Cameroonian representatives in Toronto and in two Quebec towns over the previous three months to clear the way for a formal peace process.

In her announcement, Ms. Joly listed Cameroon’s government among the participants in the Canadian-mediated peace process – but three days later the Cameroonian government issued a strong denial, insisting it had not accepted any foreign country as the facilitator of peace negotiations.

Despite this rejection, the Canadian initiative had “yielded clear benefits,” the Crisis Group said. Anglophone leaders in Cameroon “are more supportive of the prospective Canadian talks than of previous initiatives,” it said.

“More critically, the facilitation has also persuaded rival separatist groups to form an orderly bloc. … In the past, separatist groups appeared too divided to reach consensus among themselves.”

The series of “pretalks” in Canada in recent months had reached consensus that there should be confidence-building measures, such as a ceasefire or the release of prisoners, the Crisis Group said.

But the Cameroonian government’s rejection of the Canadian mediation could squander this opportunity, it said.

There are fears that the latest talks under the Canadian initiative “once again amounted to little more than wheel-spinning,” said Michelle Gavin, a former U.S. diplomat who is now an analyst at the U.S.-based Council on Foreign Relations.

Cameroon’s erratic response to the Canadian talks is linked to the uncertainty surrounding President Paul Biya, a long-ruling autocrat who turned 90 this week and “appears increasingly feeble,” Ms. Gavin said in a commentary this week. Power struggles among political elites, jockeying to be Mr. Biya’s successor have created a dangerous political climate and a fractious government, she said.

There are also questions about whether the Biya government genuinely wants peace. “The Biya regime shows no interest in peace negotiations and remains intent on militarily defeating the armed separatist groups, while maintaining the charade that the ‘security crisis’ is over and reconstruction underway,” three British researchers wrote in an analysis in the German-based journal Africa Spectrum. The article was published this week but written before the disclosure of the Canadian initiative.

The Globe and Mail asked officials in Ms. Joly’s department whether they were concerned about the reports of rising violence and escalating war preparations after the Cameroonian government’s rejection of the Canadian mediation, but they declined to comment.

“Canada will continue to support a peaceful political resolution to the conflict in Cameroon,” Global Affairs Canada spokesperson James Emmanuel Wanki told The Globe.