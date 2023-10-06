Open this photo in gallery: A woman holds a sign during a protest against 20mph speed limits on Sept. 23 in Cardiff, Wales. A default 20mph speed limit has been introduced on restricted roads across Wales. As of Sept. 23, 402,000 people had signed a protest opposing the move.Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

It seemed like a sensible plan, at least on paper. Why not lower the speed limit to reduce the number of traffic accidents, save lives and ease air pollution?

The Welsh government seized on the idea, and on Sept. 17, it dropped the 30-miles-an-hour speed limit to 20 m/h (32.2 km/h) across the country. Motorists caught exceeding the new limit face a minimum fine of £100 (about $167), and three points on their licence – although police are expected to be lenient at first.

While officials insist the move will make communities safer, the change has not gone down well with many drivers.

Road signs have been vandalized, “go slow” protests have clogged highways and around 458,000 people have signed a petition to the legislature, known as the Senedd, demanding that the government reverse course. That’s a new record for a Senedd petition – the previous high was 67,000 signatures – and it represents a sizable portion of Wales’s 3.1 million population.

“The Welsh government have stupidly put in something that no one likes,” said Mark Baker, a 36-year-old IT specialist in Bridgend who launched the petition. “I’m not doing this for publicity. I’m doing this because I’m a pissed-off resident of Wales.”

Mr. Baker said his 13-kilometre trip to work used to take about 16 minutes, but with the slower speed limit, his commute is taking even longer than expected.

Wales’s First Minister, Mark Drakeford, has refused to back down despite the outcry, which has also included threats to him and other cabinet ministers. “This is a measure that will save lives. That is the basis on which it has been brought forward,” he told the legislature last week.

The Welsh government has estimated that the 20 m/h limit, which applies to most residential neighbourhoods, will reduce the number of accidents by 40 per cent annually and save up to 10 lives a year. The change will cost the government around £32-million ($53.5-million) to implement, mainly for new signs, but Mr. Drakeford said the health system will save as much as £92-million annually by treating fewer injuries.

Critics argue the new limit is damaging businesses, which have seen delivery times soar and schedules thrown out of whack. A government review calculated that longer driving times could cost the Welsh economy £4.5-billion over 30 years. Others say the real figure is twice as high.

Mr. Drakeford said that local authorities can seek exemptions to the law and keep some roads at 30 m/h. Several councils have already won exemptions, but critics say the approval process can be onerous. One group of councillors in Cardiff has filed a motion to return all of the city’s streets to the old speed limit.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose Conservatives have often tangled with Mr. Drakeford’s Labour administration, has jumped on the issue and vowed to block “anti-motorist” policies. “The clampdown on drivers is an attack on the day-to-day lives of most people across the U.K. who rely on cars to get to work or see their families,” Mr. Sunak said last week.

The Westminster government has announced a “plan for drivers” that includes “reviewing guidance on 20 m/h speed limits in England to prevent their blanket use in areas where it’s not appropriate,” according to a statement.

The Conservatives trail the Labour Party in national opinion polls, but Mr. Sunak sees issues such as the 20 m/h limit as potential vote winners. That became clear in July, when the Tories unexpectedly won a by-election in a suburban London riding by campaigning against the expansion of the city’s Ultra Low Emission Zone. Since then, Mr. Sunak has scaled back some green policies and deferred the ban on the sale of new gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to 2035 from 2030.

Wales isn’t alone in introducing a 20 m/h limit. Bristol made the change in 2015, and city officials said the measure has saved four lives a year and £15-million in health care costs. Dozens of other communities, including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool and parts of London, have also adopted the limit or plan to do so.

Adrian Davis, a public-health doctor who is part of Edinburgh Napier University’s Transport Research Institute, said research has consistently shown the effectiveness of the 20 m/h limit on saving lives and reducing injuries.

“To a certain extent this is a matter of pure physics. If you’re driving at 30, you’ve got a 50 per cent chance of killing a pedestrian. At 20, there’s a 95 per cent chance they’ll walk away.”

He expects drivers in Wales will slowly get used to the change, in the same way people grew accustomed to using seat belts. And he said none of the other communities that have already adopted the 20 m/h limit have gone back to 30 m/h.

The lower speed limit could be just the start of driving changes in Wales. The government’s five-year National Transportation Delivery Plan includes a section titled “motivation to make a shift away from private car use.” Among the ideas under consideration are a national road user charge, as well as “workplace car parking levies and road space reallocation.”