Want to punish Putin but not the Russian people? Seize the oligarchs’ luxury properties

Open this photo in gallery Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with local officials in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on March 27, 2018. Alexei Druzhinin/The Associated Press

The mass expulsions of Russian diplomats, most of them said to be spies, from Britain, the United States, Germany, Italy, Canada and other countries made great theatre. But that’s all it was.

The expulsions – about 100 in total, in retaliation for the chemical poisoning of former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia in England – will not harm Russian President Vladimir Putin; they might even boost his popularity among Russians who, after a March 18 election win that gave him 77 per cent of the vote, have effectively appointed him czar.

They will not damage the Russian economy or punish the kleptocracy that both feeds off, and props up, the Kremlin. They will be met with tit-for-tat expulsions of foreign diplomats in Russia – they have already started – in a rather pointless zero-sum game.

The best that can be said about the expulsions is that they are a more reasoned response than any sanctions designed to blow a hole in the Russian economy or sink entire industries within in. Most of Europe doesn’t want to see tough sanctions placed on Russia. Russia is a big market for European products and services and could retaliate by cutting off natural gas exports. According to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical agency, more than 18 per cent of the EU’s gas imports come from Russia, second to Norway. The true figure is probably higher, since huge amounts of gas enter the EU from Belarus, a Russian client state.

So how to punish Mr. Putin, and try to contain Russian aggression, without hurting the Russian people and the European economy? Everything from boycotting this summer’s World Cup soccer tournament in Russia to cutting the Russian banks out of the SWIFT payment order network has been floated (a few Russian banks operating in Crimea were disconnected from SWIFT after Russia’s seizure of the former Ukrainian territory). Each is problematic for political, legal or moral reasons.

But there is one option that would hurt Mr. Putin and his oligarch buddies without wrecking the Russian economy: The seizure of Russian-owned luxury properties in London, New York and other addresses into which which torrents of Russian money have flowed.

Doing so would strike at the heart of the oligarchs’ model, which is to plunder Russia and enjoy the booty abroad by loading up on properties in the poshest parts of London and New York, and along the French and Italian riviera.

Many of these properties are owned by offshore companies or trusts whose beneficial owners are not known. Some could be controlled by Mr. Putin himself. Depending on whom you listen to, he either owns a modest collection of assets in Russia or is one of the world’s wealthiest men, with undisclosed properties and investments scattered across the planet. To get the properties back, the owners would have to prove that they were bought with legitimate, that is, unlaundered, funds and that these funds were not supplied by Mr. Putin.

Certainly, there is a wealth of targets.

In London, ClampK – the Committee for Legislation Against Moneylaundering in Property by Kleptocrats, runs “kleptocracy” tours that identify properties in London owned by oligarchs or other Russians who are close to the Kremlin. It is lobbying to change the laws that make it easy for these properties to be bought with illicit funds.

One property on the tour is Whitehall Court, once the headquarters of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service, now a private apartment building with views of Big Ben. One of its vast apartments is reportedly owned by Igor Shuvalov, who, with his wife Olga, paid £11.4-million ($20.7-million) for it in 2014. He is known to be close to Mr. Putin and serves as Russia’s first deputy prime minister, a position with a relatively modest salary. According to the Daily Mail’s Mail Online, he and his wife listed their entire net worth at the equivalent of £634,000 in the year they bought the apartment.

The anti-corruption organization Transparency International, whose financial sponsors have included the Pew Charitable Trusts and Britain’s Department for International Development, has used information from the Panama Papers to create a database of some 160 properties it alleges represent “suspicious wealth.” These properties have an estimated collective value of £4.4-billion, and about a quarter of them were acquired by Russians.

Would British Prime Minister Theresa May go after these properties? Legally, she already has some backing to do so. The new “Unexplained Wealth Orders” law can force the owners of properties suspected of having been bought with laundered money to provide information about the ownership of the property and how the purchase funds were obtained.

Story continues below advertisement

But to make a big splash, and send a chilling message to Mr. Putin and the Kremlin, dozens of Russian-owned properties would have to be seized in London and other countries. Will that happen? Doubtful. The entire banking and property sector would fight such a move. Property prices are softening up in London and widespread seizures could trigger panic. But, short of tough sanctions that apparently no one wants, property seizures would strike at the very heart of Russia’s infamous oligarch network.