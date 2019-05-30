Warrants for Irish investigative journalists quashed

Warrants obtained by police to carry out raids on the homes and offices of two Belfast investigative journalists are to be quashed, Northern Ireland’s High Court ruled in a case that has raised concerns about freedom of the press in the United Kingdom.
Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey were detained and questioned last August on suspicion of theft. The award-winning journalists had obtained confidential documents from the police ombudsman’s office related to the murders of six Catholic men in Loughinisland in June, 1994. Ulster Volunteer Force gunmen opened fire in a village pub as their victims watched a World Cup soccer match.
Despite widespread claims that police know the identities of the shooters, no one has been convicted in the massacre. Mr. Birney and Mr. McCaffrey named alleged killers and highlighted suspected collusion between police and the UVF.
Senior judges on Wednesday held that authorization for the police searches had been inappropriate. A further hearing later this week will determine whether documents seized should be returned.
The outcome represents a victory for Mr. Birney and Mr. McCaffrey in their challenge to the legality of warrants. After a two-day hearing, Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan confirmed: "We are minded to quash the warrants on the basis that they were inappropriate, whatever the other arguments.”
During the hearing, lawyers for the two journalists had contended that the search operation was aimed at discovering sources and intimidating whistle-blowers.
Judges were told the raids were an “outrage” more akin to a police state than a liberal democracy.
The journalists were involved in the documentary film No Stone Unturned, which examined the Royal Ulster Constabulary’s handling of the Loughinisland massacre. The pair have been out on bail awaiting charges since last summer’s raid undertaken by detectives from Durham Constabulary, supported by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
All of the seized material remains under seal, with police having given an undertaking not to examine any of the documents and computer equipment pending the outcome of the legal action.
Outside court, Mr. Birney said that, after the release of No Stone Unturned in 2017, police focused on the journalists, instead of those responsible for the killings at Loughinisland. “That speaks volumes about where priorities lay for the senior ranks of the PSNI,” he said.
“Why did they make the focus of their investigations two journalists, rather than using their resources to go after the killers and trying to bring justice to the Loughinisland families almost 25 years later?”
Describing the police operation as an attempt to “send a chill factor through journalists investigating the past in Northern Ireland,” Mr. Birney insisted all material seized must now be returned. He added: “They should hand back the millions of documents, computers, laptops and also the mobile phones belonging to my children that they took from my home.”
At the hearing, it was stressed that police were made aware the film was being made, with the intention of naming suspects whose identities have been in the public domain for more than two decades. With no attempt made to seek a court injunction to stop the documentary, suspects were also notified and offered an opportunity to respond.
On Day 2 of the case, counsel for the police forces under challenge argued that the warrants were sought amid concerns the material would be destroyed.
Peter Coll told the court detectives were focused only on probing potential offences linked to a leak from the ombudsman’s office.
“It doesn’t translate into an opportunity to attack investigative journalism or an opportunity to try and inhibit and stymie and stifle freedom of expression,” he said. “The purpose of the investigation is to deal with the criminality that arises from disclosure of these documents.” He also suggested consequences for comprising the secrecy and protection to those who provide the authorities with covert intelligence.
“They will simply take the view that if I provide information to the state, there’s a leaky ship in PONI [Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland] and I can’t be assured my identity is not going to end up at some stage in the newspapers or written on a wall,” Mr. Coll said.
But in reply, Barry Macdonald, counsel for Mr. Birney, set out details of an alleged reaction from Durham Police to his client meeting a cross-section of MPs at the Houses of Parliament. The court heard claims that a “foul and abusive” phone call was made to the offices of MP Grahame Morris from someone purporting to be a senior officer in the constabulary who “ranted about his meeting with ‘terrorists and criminals.’”
Mr Macdonald submitted: “That is obviously completely out of order, but it’s reflective of a police officer in charge of this investigation who is, at the very least, overzealous.”