Washington sues Facebook over Cambridge Analytica’s data use

The attorney general in the nation’s capital has filed a lawsuit against Facebook for allowing data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica to improperly access data from as many as 87 million users.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by Karl Racine, the attorney general for the District of Columbia. It alleges that Facebook misled users about the security of their data and failed to properly monitor third-party apps.
After the revelations about Cambridge Analytica, congressional hearings were held and Facebook changed what sorts of data it lets outside developers access.
It was revealed this week that Facebook’s privacy controls had broken down yet again. In that case, a software flaw affected nearly 7 million users, leading to their photos being exposed to a much wider audience than they had intended.
