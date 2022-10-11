A man and woman pose for a selfie by the entrance of Kiyomizu-dera temple in Kyoto on October 11, 2022.FRED MERY/AFP/Getty Images

When Phoebe Kam saw the news Japan was finally reopening to foreign tourists on October 11, after two years of strict pandemic controls, it felt like fate. The Hong Konger had just lost her father, and could think of nowhere better to decompress and heal.

“It’s perfect timing,” she told The Globe. “I really love Japan. Before they closed, I would go around four times a year.”

She’s not alone. As the Chinese territory eased its own quarantine measures last month, searches by Hong Kongers for flights to Tokyo and Osaka soared 650 and 1,000 per cent respectively, according to travel agencies.

Lewis Chin, who also caught one of the first available flights Tuesday, said for many Hong Kongers, “Japan is like our second home.”

The dropping of visa and COVID testing requirements aren’t the only attraction — the weak yen means that for Hong Kongers, whose currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar, Japan is particularly cheap right now. Americans are also expected to come in great numbers this fall and winter.

After recent interventions by the Bank of Japan did little to stop the yen’s slide, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is partly counting on the return of foreign tourists to help boost the economy.

Mr. Kishida said last week the government hopes to attract 5 trillion yen (US$34.5-billion) in tourist spending over the next 12 months. But that goal may prove rather ambitious — government data show hotel employment down 22 per cent between 2019 and 2021, and the notoriously low-paying sector has struggled to restaff after many workers found other jobs during the pandemic.

Nomura Research, a Japanese market intelligence firm, predicted in a recent report that spending by overseas visitors will reach only 2.1 trillion yen by next year, and will take until at least 2025 to overtake pre-COVID levels.

“Tourism basically evaporated during COVID, the border rules were so strict,” said Norihiro Yamaguchi, a Tokyo-based senior economist with Oxford Economics.

“It definitely harmed the economy. Even this summer, the government said they were moving towards reopening, but there were still a lot of requirements for visas, paperwork, testing, caps on entry — it was a major missed opportunity.”

Mr. Yamaguchi said there will likely be some bounce back in coming months, with tourists flooding in from Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan, but ––.

“Chinese tourists accounted for around 30 per cent of visitors, and 40 per cent of the total inbound consumption before COVID times,” he said. “So without their help, we’ll definitely see an increase, but not so much.”

As Hong Kong, Japan, and later this week Taiwan all reopen their borders, China is maintaining a tough “COVID zero” policy, and even limits overseas travel by residents, fearing they will bring infections back with them.

While there were excited tourists arriving at Tokyo’s Narita Airport on Tuesday, the place was hardly bustling, still a shadow of its former self.

For many Japanese, a slow restart to tourism may be welcome. Even as the hospitality and other sectors have struggled without foreign visitors, not everyone is enthusiastic for the country to fling its doors open once again.

Genri Goto, founder and CEO of tech company Kotozna, which provides translation tools to the tourist sector, said older Japanese in particular, have never been quite comfortable with the country as a tourist destination.

“They have the memory of travelling to foreign countries, especially Asian countries, when the economy was booming and the yen was strong, and they don’t like the idea of tourists coming to Japan because it’s cheap,” he told The Globe. “They believe that as Japan is not a developing country, we shouldn’t rely on tourism.”

Others have expressed concern about whether foreigners will conform with Japan’s infection controls — the country does not officially require mask-wearing but most people continue to do so, and there have been complaints in the past about tourists not following other unspoken rules, such as those around queuing or eating outside.

Mr. Yamaguchi, the economist, said that Japan “is an island nation, people can be quite close-minded.”

Before the pandemic, he added, there had been a growing backlash against tourism, as big cities like Tokyo and Kyoto were flooded with visitors, overwhelming services set up mainly to cater to domestic travellers. Japan saw a record 31.8 million visitors in 2019, and was aiming for 40 million the following year before COVID dashed those hopes.

Even though group tours were the primary cause of complaints, they were the first allowed back into Japan, with a limited number of visitors able to get tourist visas earlier this year if they booked with a travel agency. But the bureaucracy and costs involved proved to be a major hurdle, and so far this year, just half a million people have visited Japan.

Mr. Yamaguchi said that when he travelled to Okinawa recently, before the country reopened, the island prefecture “felt empty.”

“I asked restaurant owners if they want to see foreign visitors again, they all said yes,” Mr. Yamaguchi said. “It’s mainly the older generation that don’t want tourists.”

Stephen Nagy, a professor of international relations at Tokyo’s International Christian University, said “there might be some resentment that people are taking advantage of Japan when the currency is at its weakest point in many years.”

“Many will grin and bear it,” he added. “There’s a degree of realism — people understand the broader good and benefits for those communities badly hit by the pandemic.”

With a file from Reuters