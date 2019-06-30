‘We’re not afraid’: Sudanese protesters stage massive demonstrations in fight for civilian rule

Defying bullets and tear gas, hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy protesters marched across Sudan on Sunday, demanding a civilian government to replace the military regime that seized power in a recent coup.
The massive demonstrations filled the streets of Khartoum and many other cities, less than a month after a massacre by security forces that killed more than 100 protesters at their main camp outside Sudan’s military headquarters.
In their biggest marches since the massacre, the protesters braved 40-degree heat, a prolonged state-ordered shutdown of the internet, a menacing police and military presence on the streets, and occasional volleys of tear gas and live ammunition in several places.
The rallies on Sunday were an overwhelmingly peaceful show of strength by the protesters, who have been marching across Sudan since last December with scarcely a break. But at least five protesters were shot dead by security forces, according to a committee of doctors in the protest movement. In some cases, police fired tear gas at the marchers, and a few protesters clashed violently with police.
Months of protests led to the toppling of long-ruling president Omar al-Bashir in April. He was replaced by a military council, in which power has increasingly been wielded by a notorious paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), formerly known as the Janjaweed, a militia that inflicted atrocities against rebels and civilians in Darfur.
The RSF, who reportedly led the June 3 massacre of protesters in Khartoum, have dramatically expanded their presence in the capital in recent weeks. On Sunday they maintained a heavy presence across Khartoum, with hundreds of their vehicles moving in convoys or stationed on key roads and intersections.
Many of the demonstrators carried portraits of victims of the June 3 massacre. They vowed to continue their street action. “Even if they scare us and beat us and kill us, we don’t care,” said one of the protesters, 45-year-old businessman Diya Saleh.
“We’re not afraid,” he told The Globe and Mail. “We have thousands of years of history and civilization here, and we can’t accept anyone taking us backward. We have enough resources to be one of Africa’s richest countries, but there’s been mismanagement and corruption.”
Some protesters also expressed outrage at a Canadian lobbying company, Dickens & Madson, which has signed a US$6-million contract to polish the image of Sudan’s military regime and to seek foreign support for it, including oil investment and weapon supplies for its security forces.
“It’s a crime against us,” said one of the protesters, Awad Ahmed, a 38-year-old labourer. “We are leading a revolution and this Canadian company is standing against us.”
The lobbying contract was signed by the RSF’s commander, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is deputy leader of the military council.
In a statement on the weekend, the federal New Democratic Party called for a federal investigation to find out if the Canadian lobbyist has violated United Nations sanctions and Canadian regulations, which prohibit most forms of weapons sales to the Sudan regime.
“These allegations are really serious and deeply concerning,” said the statement by NDP foreign affairs critic Guy Caron.
“It’s completely unacceptable that a Canadian company could be complicit in human rights violations and death,” he said.
The Montreal-based lobbying firm is headed by former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe, who has previously lobbied on behalf of former Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe and Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.
The firm has not responded to The Globe’s requests for comment. A person who answered its phone number said Mr. Ben-Menashe was travelling and unreachable.
