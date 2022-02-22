Pro-Ukraine demonstrators hold a Ukrainian flag in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin on Feb. 22, 2022, following Russia's recognition of eastern Ukrainian separatists.JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images

Western allies have begun taking aim at Russian banks, oligarchs and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in a series of moves aimed at punishing Russia for its military incursion in Ukraine. But critics are already saying the sanctions don’t go far enough and will do little to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that the U.K. government will freeze the assets of five Russian banks and three oligarchs who have close ties to Mr. Putin. Government officials said the banks that have been singled out have been instrumental in financing Russia’s defence sector.

Among the billionaires targeted is Gennadiy Timchenko who has investments in energy, transport and finance and is chairman of Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League. He and the others had already faced sanctions in 2014 after Russia’s takeover of Crimea.

Mr. Johnson said Mr. Putin’s decision to recognize the two breakaway Ukrainian states of Donetsk and Luhansk and send in “peace-keeping” troops amounted to “an invasion of that country.” He added that “by denying Ukraine’s legitimacy as a state – and presenting its very existence as a mortal threat to Russia – Putin is establishing the pretext for a full-scale offensive.”

Mr. Johnson said further steps would be taken if Russian forces moved farther into Ukraine. “This is the first tranche, the first barrage, of what we are prepared to do, we will hold further sanctions at readiness,” he said. Officials said that further action could include introducing legislation to prevent Russia from issuing sovereign debt on U.K. markets.

However, Mr. Johnson faced criticism from some members of Parliament that the sanctions were too soft.

Russia needs to be hit hard, Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith told the House of Commons. “They need to feel the pain.” Labour MP Hiliary Benn said that since Mr. Johnson had called Russia’s actions an invasion, “Why is he waiting before he imposes full sanctions on Russia now?”

In Germany, chancellor Olaf Scholz effectively pulled the plug on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline by cancelling its certification process. “This may sound technical, but it is the necessary administrative step without which the pipeline cannot be certified,” Mr. Scholz told reporters at a press conference in Berlin. “Without this certification Nord Stream 2 cannot go into operation.”

The US$11-billion pipeline project has been in the works since 2015 and it is slated to bring gas from western Siberia to Germany. It was also expected to double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline which supplies millions of German homes. The project has been controversial for years and several European Union countries, notably Poland, have long urged Germany to cancel the pipeline.

The EU was also set to also announce measures on Tuesday that officials said will, among other things, hit “banks that are financing Russian military and other operations in those [Ukrainian] territories.” The package is also expected to “target the ability of the Russian state and government to access the EU’s capital and financial markets and services,” officials added. However, the 27 member states have yet to agree on a final set of sanctions.

Members of the U.S. Congress have also argued that Mr. Putin’s open deployment of Russian troops should trigger the full suite of sanctions on Russia that U.S. President Joe Biden has been preparing.

“Russia has invaded Ukraine. The Biden administration and our allies must impose full set of crippling sanctions now,” tweeted Montana Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

Bob Menendez, the Democratic chair of the Senate foreign relations committee, called for “crushing sanctions” on Russia if any more of the Kremlin’s troops enter Donbas.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the U.S. was showing “weakness in the face of aggression,” and that failing to impose maximum sanctions on Russia now would embolden China, Iran and other authoritarian regimes.

“The truth of the matter is the Russian economy is smaller than that of Italy, overly dependent on oil and gas revenue, and is both internally and externally weak. The Russians have a pair of twos while the West has a Full House. However, it is the West that is folding,” he wrote on Twitter.

A White House national security official on Tuesday described Russia’s deployment of troops in Ukraine as an “invasion,” hardening the Biden administration’s rhetoric as it moves to impose sanctions.

Jonathan Finer, deputy national security adviser to Mr. Biden, told CNN that Russian forces entering two breakaway “people’s republics” in eastern Ukraine constituted “the beginning of an invasion.”

“We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia’s latest invasion into Ukraine, and you’re already seeing the beginning of our response,” Mr. Finer said. “An invasion is an invasion, and that is what’s under way.”

Mr. Finer’s language was more forceful than that of the White House Monday, when officials in a background briefing sought to draw a distinction between Mr. Putin openly sending troops into Donbas, where Russian forces have previously operated covertly, and a full invasion of Ukraine.

In response to Mr. Putin recognizing Donetsk and Lugansk as independent countries Monday, Mr. Biden unveiled sanctions targeted at the two breakaway regions. But he held back from unleashing the much larger sanctions on Russia itself that he previously threatened in the event Mr. Putin invaded Ukraine.

Mr. Biden is expected to announce further actions at 2 p.m. ET, but it is currently unclear how extensive they will be.

