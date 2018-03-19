What is Cambridge Analytica, and what did it do? A guide to the Facebook scandal and its political fallout

Open this photo in gallery Alexander Nix is founder of Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL), the parent company of Cambridge Analytica, which has suspended him as chief executive amid the revelations about its data-harvesting practices. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

Cambridge Analytica: The basics

What the company does: Cambridge Analytica is a political data analytics firm, a spinoff of the British-based SCL Elections. Both firms specialize in mining large amounts of consumer data for behavioural trends that companies and political organizations can use for targeted marketing.

Why we’re talking about it now: Cambridge Analytica harvested 50 million people’s Facebook data without authorization in 2014, and then went on to play influential roles in 2016’s U.S. election and Brexit referendum in the U.K., according to reports last week in The New York Times and Britain’s Observer, a sister paper to the Guardian newspaper. Canadian whistle-blower Chris Wylie, who helped found Cambridge Analytica, described their algorithm as taking “fake news to the next level.” Whether the data actually affected election results is unclear, but further news reports showed how Cambridge Analytica made lofty promises to clients about their data’s ability to influence politics. An undercover investigation by Britain’s Channel 4 appeared to show Cambridge Analytica executives suggesting they could use bribes to help clients achieve their ends, or hire sex workers to put political opponents in compromising positions.

How they got the data: Mr. Wylie and Cambridge Analytica formed a partnership in 2013 with Aleksandr Kogan, a Cambridge University academic. Dr. Kogan developed a Facebook app for personality testing, dubbed “thisisyourdigitallife,” which some 270,000 people downloaded and used. But the app’s licensing agreement required users to give over personal information not only from their own Facebook profiles, but from those of Facebook friends with low privacy settings. Here’s how Mr. Wylie described it to the Observer:

Story continues below advertisement

We exploited Facebook to harvest millions of people’s profiles. And built models to exploit what we knew about them and target their inner demons. That was the basis the entire company was built on.

Was that legal? Facebook’s rules at the time allowed for research techniques like Mr. Kogan’s app, but didn’t allow data collected by such methods to be passed along to third parties, especially not for commercial purposes. Facebook says it learned in 2015 that the collected personal data was still out there, but instead of disclosing that, Facebook discreetly asked the parties to destroy the data, and believed them when they said they had done so. Cambridge Analytica, for its part, said it never collected the Facebook data itself, blaming Dr. Kogan for gathering the data improperly. Dr. Kogan has portrayed himself as a scapegoat in the affair, telling the BBC that Cambridge Analytica were the ones who drafted his app’s terms of service and that, as far as he knew, the data-collection methods were legitimate.

Who they were working with: In 2013, SCL was forging ties with U.S. hedge-fund tycoon Robert Mercer and his daughter, Rebekah. This also brought them into a relationship with Steve Bannon, then a political adviser to the Mercers. Mr. Bannon and the Mercers were instrumental in bringing Donald Trump to the presidency, the former as his campaign adviser and the latter as major donors. Cambridge Analytica would end up doing political work during the 2016 U.S. election, both for Senator Ted Cruz’s primary campaign and Mr. Trump’s general election campaign.

Open this photo in gallery Christopher Wylie, who helped found Cambridge Analytica and worked there until 2014, is shown in London on March 12, 2018. ANDREW TESTA/The New York Times

The whistleblower

Mr. Wylie, the 28-year-old British Columbian who helped found Cambridge Analytica, described himself to the Times and Observer as an unlikely accomplice to the conservative schemes of Mr. Bannon and the Mercers. A gay vegan of liberal persuasion, he got interested in data’s potential to explain or predict elections when he was a student in London who worked for the Liberal Democrat party, according to the Observer’s profile of him. A party connection introduced Mr. Wylie to SCL, whose founder, Alexander Nix, gave him total freedom to pursue his ideas. But Mr. Wylie’s relationship with his employers soured as they got deeper into U.S. conservative politics: “Rules don’t matter for them,” he told the Times. “For them, this is a war, and it’s all fair. They want to fight a culture war in America.”

Mr. Wylie’s interest in politics and fighting injustice began at a young age, The Globe and Mail’s Patrick White reports. Growing up in Victoria, the six-year-old Mr. Wylie was attacked at elementary school by a fellow student, leading to a court battle and a settlement of $290,000. The young Mr. Wylie got involved in Victoria city hall, became a Liberal Party supporter and, in 2008, he went to work for a Liberal MP who knew his parents, Keith Martin. At 17, he worked for the federal Liberals under then-leader Stéphane Dion. A Liberal staffer told The Globe that he pressed the party to microtarget voters using data, but like the Liberal Democrats, they ignored him.

Speaking at a London journalism event on Tuesday, Mr. Wylie accused Facebook of ignoring him too when, after he left Cambridge Analytica in 2014, he tried to raise concerns with the California company about the harvested data. Facebook deleted him from the platform and associated sites, and he says Facebook is more concerned with blaming him than with fixing their own privacy issues:

The frustrating thing for me is that the story has really spiralled into Facebook’s bizarre reaction to it. This is the power that Facebook has. They can delete you off of the internet. ... The thing that I have come to really understand very personally is the very intimate and personal power that Facebook has in your life.

Open this photo in gallery Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, speaks at a Republican Party dinner in 2017. Mr. Bannon was a major client of Cambridge Analytica. The Associated Press

The big political questions

Did Cambridge Analytica influence the U.S. election? That’s unclear. Mr. Wylie has said he’s unsure how much the Trump campaign relied on Cambridge Analytica’s data. Mr. Trump’s campaign has denied using their data, saying it relied on the Republican National Committee‘s information instead. Behind the scenes, Cambridge Analytica’s Mr. Nix has been much more confident of the firm’s impact on American politics: In the undercover Channel 4 investigation, he said the firm’s work played a decisive role in the 2016 election. But those comments could not be verified.

Did it influence the Brexit referendum in 2016? Again, unclear, though the British government is trying to figure that out. Parliament is in the midst of an inquiry into how political parties, data companies and social media platforms use personal information to target voters during political campaigns. Mr. Nix, the SCL founder, testified before Parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Feb. 27, denying that the company used Facebook data:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

We do not work with Facebook data, and we do not have Facebook data. We do use Facebook as a platform to advertise, as do all brands and most agencies, or all agencies, I should say.

After the Times and Observer reports, chairman Damian Collins blamed Mr. Nix for having “deliberately misled” his committee. Mr. Collins also took aim at Facebook’s leadership: “Someone has to take responsibility for this. It’s time for Mark Zuckerberg to stop hiding behind his Facebook page.”

Did it ever influence Canadian politics? Since 2008, when he was a Liberal Party volunteer, Mr. Wylie had tried to get the party to try out his ideas about data-driven political organizing. In 2016, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Research Bureau awarded a $100,000 contract to Enoia Technologies, the company Mr. Wylie started after he left Cambridge Analytica. In a statement, the bureau said the contract was for a pilot project that involved “acquiring and setting up social-media monitoring tools.”

Did it influence other elections? Cambridge Analytica executives told an undercover Channel 4 journalist that they had worked in more than 200 elections worldwide, including Kenya, Nigeria and India.

Open this photo in gallery The office of Cambridge Analytica is shown in central London on March 20, after it was announced that Britain's information commissioner is pursuing a warrant to search Cambridge Analytica's computer servers. Kirsty O'Connor/The Associated Press

What governments are doing

Britain: The U.K.’s Information Commissioner is investigating whether Facebook data was illegally acquired and used. “This is a complex and far reaching investigation for my office and any criminal or civil enforcement actions arising from it will be pursued vigorously,” commissioner Elizabeth Denham said Saturday. The parliamentary media committee has also summoned Mr. Zuckerberg to testify.

Canada: Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien confirmed Tuesday that his office would formally investigate Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica data. The House ethics committee voted to investigate the data leak and call on Mr. Wylie to testify, as well as executives from Facebook and other tech companies.

United States: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing to investigate Facebook over its use of personal data, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. Facebook has faced new calls for regulation from Congress and was hit with questions about personal data safeguards, but it was unclear whether the Republican-controlled legislature would act.

Story continues below advertisement

Europe: EU lawmakers will investigate whether the Facebook users’ data was misused, Antonio Tajani, the head of European Parliament, said on Monday.

Allegations of misuse of Facebook user data is an unacceptable violation of our citizens’ privacy rights. The European Parliament will investigate fully, calling digital platforms to account. #CambridgeAnalytics #CambridgeAnalyticaFiles — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) March 19, 2018

What Cambridge Analytica is doing

Cambridge Analytica has suspended Mr. Nix as the company’s chief executive. The firm’s London office may also face parliamentary investigations, with the information commissioner seeking a warrant in connection with the harvested data.

Open this photo in gallery Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Stephen Lam/Reuters

What Facebook is doing

Pre-empting the Times and Observer reports, Facebook announced Friday that it would suspend SCL and Cambridge Analytica from the platform. In a statement, vice-president Paul Grewal played down the idea that this was a privacy breach: “People knowingly provided their information, no systems were infiltrated, and no passwords or sensitive pieces of information were stolen or hacked.” Mr. Grewal also accused Dr. Kogan of having lied to Facebook and breached its privacy rules in his research activities.

On Monday, Facebook announced it had hired digital forensics firm Stroz Friedberg to look into Cambridge Analytica. Stroz Friedberg’s investigators went to Cambridge Analytica’s London office Monday night, Facebook said, but they stood down at the request of the British Information Commissioner’s office, which is pursuing its own warrant in the case. Facebook also said Dr. Kogan was co-operating with the audit, but Mr. Wylie had declined to do so.

On Wednesday, Mr. Zuckerberg apologized for a “major breach of trust” at the social network and promised new measures to improve data security. He also told CNN he would be open to additional government regulation: “I actually think the question is more ‘what is the right regulation?’ rather than ‘yes or no, should it be regulated?’ ... People should know who is buying the ads that they see on Facebook.”

The Cambridge Analytica revelations shook investors’ confidence in Facebook, driving shares down.

What’s next for Silicon Valley?

The Cambridge Analytica affair is only the latest scandal to put social-media tech companies under pressure for their political influence, especially in the 2016 U.S. election. U.S. authorities have uncovered evidence over the past year and a half that a St. Petersburg troll factory, the Internet Research Agency, tried to meddle in the election by creating political agitation groups and fake ads to inflame political tensions through social media. Thirteen Russians have been charged in the alleged plot by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between Russian nationals and the Trump campaign.

The Russian meddling exposed major vulnerabilities in how Facebook’s algorithms can be exploited by foreign powers, and renewed calls for tighter regulation of the social-media giant. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it his goal for 2018 to fix these problems and prevent future abuse.

A privacy scandal is an especially big business risk for Facebook in Europe, where new European Union privacy rules take effect on May 25. Under the General Data Protection Regulation, companies can face fines of up to 4 per cent of annual turnover.



More reading

The Globe in California: Tamsin McMahon on the long road to fixing Facebook

Eric Reguly: Facebook’s stock slide could portend big problems for Big Tech

David Milstead: Facebook may have taken a tumble, but it’s becoming too big to fail

Globe editorial: The Facebook scandal is bad. It’s also the new normal

Associated Press, The Canadian Press and Reuters, with reports from The New York Times, Patrick White, Paul Waldie, Colin Freeze, Adrian Morrow and Evan Annett