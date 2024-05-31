What to expect from the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy

Open this photo in gallery: The remains of the Mulberry Harbour in Arromanches, Normandy region, France, on April 12.Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Veterans and world leaders will meet in Normandy, northwestern France, on June 6 to mark the 80th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day landings, when more than 150,000 Allied soldiers invaded France to drive out the forces of Nazi Germany.

Eighty years later, Normandy’s beaches and fields still bear the scars of the fighting that erupted on D-Day, history’s largest amphibious invasion.

Here is what you need to know about the event:

Why does the ceremony matter?

With war raging on Europe’s borders, this anniversary’s D-Day ceremony will carry special resonance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be among the guests. Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, touching off Europe’s biggest armed conflict since World War Two, was not invited.

The numbers of British, American, Canadian and French veterans still alive, most of them aged 100 or more, are fast dwindling. This could be one of the last major ceremonies on Normandy’s windswept beaches and at the manicured war memorials honouring those veterans still present.

Who will be there?

Around 4,500 guests are expected, including about 200 veterans, mostly from the U.S., Britain, Canada and France. Among them will be 101-year old U.S. Army veteran Jake Larson.

U.S. President Joe Biden will be there while on a June 5-9 state visit to France.

Russia will not be represented. President Vladimir Putin was never on the guest list due to the invasion of Ukraine. But France had initially invited Russia’s ambassador in recognition of the country’s massive sacrifices during World War Two, before rescinding the invitation.

Britain’s King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William will be among the guests, along with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canada’s Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

What will they do?

For French President Emmanuel Macron, there will be three days of visits and speeches, from June 5-7. On the 5th, he will be in Brittany and Normandy, with visits that include the town of Saint-Lô, which was destroyed by Allied bombardments.

Also on June 5, British army paratroopers will recreate a drop into the fields of Normandy, watched by three veterans. A British ceremony at the Bayeux War Cemetery will be attended by D-Day veterans and their families.

The main focus will be June 6. Ceremonies will kick off at around 0830 GMT at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, in the presence of King Charles. Canada will hold its own ceremony at 0900 GMT, attended by Prince William.

At around 1000 GMT, Biden will lead a U.S. ceremony in the presence of D-Day veterans. And at 1300 GMT, Macron will preside over an international ceremony at Omaha Beach, where U.S. forces suffered their greatest casualties in the assault against heavily fortified German defences.

At around 1600 GMT, world leaders are expected to gather in Caen for diplomatic talks.

On June 7, Biden will deliver remarks at Pointe du Hoc, Normandy, about the importance of defending freedom and democracy.