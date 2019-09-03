Where is Hurricane Dorian? The path of destruction so far

Open this photo in gallery A GOES-16 satellite image taken Monday afternoon shows Hurricane Dorian, left, hovering over Grand Bahama Island, where it stalled over the long weekend, battering the island nation with Category 4 force. NOAA/The Associated Press

The latest

Hurricane Dorian has been holding position near the Bahamas since Monday, lashing the island nation with destructive wind and rain before it is expected to move to Florida on Tuesday. The storm killed at least five people in the Bahamas and injured 21 people who were airlifted to the capital by the U.S. Coast Guard, Bahamian officials said. “We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is “ready to provide support if needed” in the Bahamas, and urged Canadians still in the storm’s path to follow local authorities’ instructions. Global Affairs Canada issued a travel warning for the U.S. east coast from Florida’s Deerfield Beach to South Carolina’s South Santee River.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were ordered to evacuate before the storm rolls up the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, bringing the possibility of life-threatening storm-surge flooding even if the storm’s heart stays offshore, as forecast.





Where is the storm now?

As of 7 a.m. (ET) Tuesday morning, the storm was about 48 kilometres northeast of Freeport, the main city on Grand Bahama Island, and 160 kilometres east of West Palm Beach, Florida. The storm had barely moved from that spot since Monday afternoon. It has downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane, with winds of about 193 kilometres an hour.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian is expected to move “dangerously close” to Florida’s east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday.





Open this photo in gallery Nassau, Bahamas, Sept. 2: A woman walks in a flooded street after Hurricane Dorian caused flooding in the capital city. Reuters





The devastation so far

Devastation in Bahamas

The storm’s most destructive impact has been on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, neither of whom are much more than 12 metres above sea level at their highest points. Over the long weekend, the islands were flooded with walls of water reaching the second floors of buildings, and on Sunday gusts of up to 355 kilometres an hour flattened homes. As many as 13,000 homes in the Bahamas may have been destroyed or severely damaged, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said. But the exact toll of the devastation in the Bahamas will not be clear until the storm passes and rescue crews can get on the ground.

Chaos at U.S. airports

FlightAware.com reported that that airlines had cancelled 1,361 flights within, into or out of the US by Monday afternoon – vastly above an average day – with Fort Lauderdale International the most affected, and airlines had already cancelled 1,057 flights for Tuesday, many involving Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami airports.

Open this photo in gallery Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Sept. 2: The information board displays all the cancelled flights ahead of Dorian's arrival. MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images





What Canadians can do

Don’t travel: The Canadian government has warned travellers to avoid the U.S. east coast from Deerfield Beach, Fla., to South Carolina’s South Santee River. Even if your’e just passing through the United States, check your flight status: Fort Lauderdale and Orlando’s airports have cancelled commercial flights until further notice, and many flights across the country have been delayed or cancelled.

The Canadian government has warned travellers to avoid the U.S. east coast from Deerfield Beach, Fla., to South Carolina’s South Santee River. Even if your’e just passing through the United States, check your flight status: Fort Lauderdale and Orlando’s airports have cancelled commercial flights until further notice, and many flights across the country have been delayed or cancelled. If you’re already there, do what local authorities say: Some U.S. counties are implementing curfews and other emergency measures until the storm has passed. Global Affairs Canada is available for consular services if you need them.

Some U.S. counties are implementing curfews and other emergency measures until the storm has passed. Global Affairs Canada is available for consular services if you need them. Donations: The Red Cross has set up a donation page for hurricane relief.

Compiled by Globe staff

Associated Press and Reuters, with a report from Globe staff

