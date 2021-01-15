White Helmets awarded $1.6-million to manufacture PPE for health care workers in northwestern Syria

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

White Helmets awarded $1.6-million to manufacture PPE for health care workers in northwestern Syria

Janice Dickson
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The White Helmets' factory in northwestern Syria.

The White Helmets media team

Syria’s famed White Helmets, known for rushing to pull civilians from bombed buildings, will start manufacturing personal protective equipment to help protect thousands of Syrian health care and humanitarian workers in northwestern Syria against COVID-19.

The pandemic has exacerbated the already grim humanitarian situation, as the near decade-long conflict has destroyed hospitals and homes, and has left over four million people in northwestern Syria living in dire conditions that don’t allow for physical distancing or proper hygiene. Since the conflict began in 2011, more than five million Syrians have fled the country and over six million are internally displaced, according to figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Save The Children warned last week that COVID-19 was surging in northwestern Syria, with more than 20,338 cases reported in that region. Those numbers are likely underestimated, the aid group said, because of limited testing capacity.

Story continues below advertisement

Northwest Syria is the last holdout in the ongoing civil war against the forces of President Bashar al-Assad. The White Helmets, officially known as Syria Civil Defence, is a volunteer rescue group operating in parts of opposition-controlled Syria.

The White Helmets have been awarded $1.6-million from Humanitarian Grand Challenge, a program that funds innovations that help people affected by war, to increase its efforts to make PPE. Humanitarian Grand Challenge partnered with the U.S. Agency for International Development, the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Netherlands’ foreign affairs office on the project.

The White Helmets’ deputy general manager Farouq Habib, who is based in Canada, said the French government initially provided funding to help expand their garment factory, where volunteers made uniforms, to manufacture PPE. With France’s support, and that of private donors, the White Helmets were able to establish the first factory inside Syria producing PPE. Their operation was limited, however, as they could only produce masks.

The new funding from Humanitarian Grand Challenge, which is expected to last for eight months, allows the White Helmets to scale up their efforts and manufacture full PPE such as gowns, medical masks and face shields, Mr. Habib said. They will be able to provide PPE to health care workers, humanitarian aid workers and White Helmet volunteers, and hire more staff to work at the factory.

“When the pandemic erupted, we felt really shocked and so worried because we didn’t know what to do. There are developed countries with functional governments who couldn’t deal with the situation,” Mr. Habib said.

“So imagine how the people would feel in Syria, especially in the northwestern areas where there is no government there. And there is no functional system to take care of people and provide health care … we needed support from outside to help us to deal with the situation and we felt very much grateful,” he said of the new funding.

The PPE will be provided free of charge, White Helmet liaison officer Muzna Dureid said, adding that 10,000 health care workers will receive PPE each month.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

The White Helmets have been awarded $1.6-million from Humanitarian Grand Challenge, a program that funds innovations that help people affected by war, to increase its efforts to make PPE.

The White Helmets media team

Chris Houston, director of innovation at Humanitarian Grand Challenge, said locally manufacturing PPE was one of the most impactful proposals his organization thought they could fund, particularly in northwestern Syria, where needs are especially high.

He said the funding will go toward staff wages, operations, cost of raw materials and extra machinery to help White Helmet volunteers increase their efforts.

“I’m optimistic that this will make people feel more hopeful, and at a time when the ten-year anniversary of the Syria conflict looms,” he said.

Ten years on, civilians in Syria feel “abandoned,” Mr. Habib said.

“The main challenge for people there is security. People keep saying that their priority is not to send food, ambulances or medicines. First, they want to feel safe and be able to return to their homes.”

Khaled Kattab, a White Helmets volunteer who lives in northern Syria, said he has visited the workshop that produces PPE. He notes that Syrians, living in poor conditions surrounded by camps, are more concerned about an end to the ongoing crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

“We hope that everyone will contribute to finding a solution for the Syrian people instead of sending aid to them. Everyone here in tents wishes to return to his home,” he said.

Meanwhile, a small group of refugees, some from Syria and Iraq, have received the COVID-19 vaccine in neighbouring Jordan.

Rula Amin, UNHCR senior communications adviser and spokesperson for the Middle East and North Africa who is based in Amman, said Jordan began its vaccination program on Wednesday, and on Thursday UNHCR learned of at least 45 refugees who had received an inoculation.

Ms. Amin said Jordan is prioritizing health care workers and vulnerable citizens, and the first group of refugees who were chosen for vaccination met that criteria.

Given the heavy impact of the pandemic on northwestern Syria, plans are under way to get the vaccine to the population there, Ms. Amin said, though she could not specify a timeline for when that might happen.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies