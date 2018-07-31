White House chief of staff John Kelly says he will stay at Trump’s request

Embattled White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has told senior aides that President Donald Trump asked him to stay in his role through 2020.

Kelly is telling staffers that he had agreed to stay on. That’s according to three White House officials Tuesday, who were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.

Kelly hit the one-year mark as Trump’s chief of staff Monday. Speculation about his exit has flared for months, amid reports that Trump had cooled on the retired four-star general. Kelly is credited with bringing order to the West Wing but also grates on the freewheeling president.

Still, Trump is known as a mercurial boss, whose feelings on key staffers can shift rapidly. Trump on Monday tweeted congratulations to Kelly on reaching the one-year milestone.