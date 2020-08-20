 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

World

Register
AdChoices

White seniors in Kentucky protest for Breonna Taylor

Bruce Schreiner
LOUISVILLE, Ky.
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A billboard featuring a picture of Breonna Taylor and calling for the arrest of police officers involved in her death is seen on August 11, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Oprah Winfreys O Magazine sponsored the campaign featuring 26 billboards, one for every year Taylor was alive, across the city of Louisville where she died.

Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Unable to march in the streets, a group of white senior citizens staged a sit-in outside the home of Kentucky’s attorney general to demand justice for Breonna Taylor on Thursday.

One of them ended up getting arrested and six others were given citations.

More than a dozen protesters gathered on the front lawn of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s suburban Louisville home. They sat in chairs they brought and held up signs that included: “Grannies for Breonna,” and “Listen to Your Elders, Black Lives Matter,” said 78-year-old protester Dotti Lockhart.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can’t march,” Lockhart said in a phone interview. “We all wanted to be involved in some kind of action for Breonna Taylor’s family. … I thought that a direct action and a little civil disobedience would be something we could risk.”

Cameron is leading the investigation into whether Louisville police officers involved in Taylor’s death will be criminally charged for their actions in the early morning hours of March 13.

Taylor, a Black 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was shot multiple times when officers burst into her apartment with a warrant during a drug investigation. No drugs were found.

Since then, the names of Taylor and George Floyd have been on the lips of demonstrators nationwide, and their deaths have become part of a national reckoning over racism and police actions. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on the handcuffed man’s neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving and pleaded for air.

Cameron, who took over the Taylor case in May, has declined to put a timetable on deciding whether to bring charges. He has said he’s waiting for information on ballistics tests being conducted by the FBI.

The attorney general took the lead on the investigation after a local prosecutor recused himself, just as public impatience for the officers to be prosecuted was intensifying.

Protesters have gathered previously outside Cameron’s home and at Kentucky’s Capitol in Frankfort to demand justice for Taylor.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, one protester outside Cameron’s home was arrested on a misdemeanour criminal trespass charge and six others were given citations, said Grady Throneberry, police chief for Graymoor-Devondale, a suburban city outside Louisville.

He identified the protester arrested as Mary Holden. The 68-year-old retired school teacher, who said she goes by Mary Carrigan Holden, was arrested after she declined to leave, according to the chief.

“They were all told that they could move to the street, stay on the side of the street, as long as they didn’t impede traffic and that would be fine,” the chief said. “But they had to leave the lawn.”

Lockhart, a retired school teacher, said she was among those cited. The protesters planned to stage the sit-in for an hour but police arrived quickly, she said. The officers told them they were trespassing and warned they would be arrested if they didn’t get off the lawn, she said.

She said the plan was to sit silently and then leave.

“We felt like elderly white people standing up for justice, for black families and black people was worth the risk of arrest, the risk of being cited,” Lockhart said.

Story continues below advertisement

Some legal experts have said prosecutors might face significant obstacles to bringing homicide-related charges against the officers. Taylor’s boyfriend was with her at the apartment and fired a shot at a police officer after the door was broken down. The officer was struck in the leg and returned fire, along with other officers outside the apartment. Taylor was unarmed.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies