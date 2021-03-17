WHO declares support for Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

Open this photo in gallery Somalia's health minister Fawziya Abikar Nur smiles after receiving the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine under the COVAX scheme at the Martini Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia March 16, 2021. FEISAL OMAR/Reuters

The World Health Organization has given its support to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and urged countries to continue using the jab.

“At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue,” the organization said in a statement on Wednesday.

More than a dozen European countries, including France, Germany and Italy, have stopped using the vaccine in the wake of reports that 37 people developed blood clots after being vaccinated and at least two have died. On Tuesday, Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania became the latest countries to suspend its use. Congo and Indonesia have followed suit, although Thailand reversed its decision to stop administering the vaccine.

The WHO said that its committee on vaccine safety is assessing the “latest available safety data for the AstraZeneca vaccine. Once that review is completed, WHO will immediately communicate the findings to the public.”

The statement added that “vaccination against COVID-19 will not reduce illness or deaths from other causes” and that blood clotting events “are known to occur frequently.

“In extensive vaccination campaigns, it is routine for countries to signal potential adverse events following immunization. This does not necessarily mean that the events are linked to vaccination itself, but it is good practice to investigate them,” the agency said.

The European Medicines Agency is conducting a similar review of the blood clot cases and it’s expected to announce its findings on Thursday. On Tuesday, the EMA’s executive director, Emer Cooke, said scientists had yet to find any connection between clots and the vaccine. “We remain convinced on the basis of the evidence that we have, that the benefit of this vaccine outweigh the risks associated with the vaccine,” Ms. Cooke said during a press conference. “At present, there is no indication that vaccination caused these conditions.”

Health Canada and Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency have also found no connection between the vaccine and blood clots.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was supposed to be the backbone of inoculation programs in the EU and elsewhere. Unlike vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab doesn’t require cold storage and it’s less expensive.

Bureaucratic red-tape and production problems at AstraZeneca’s plants in Europe have hampered the immunization drive in the EU. Initial fears that the vaccine was less effective in older people also slowed down the rollout, although most countries now use it for all age groups. As a result, only about 10 per cent of the EU’s population has been vaccinated compared to nearly 40 per cent of people in Britain.

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson voiced his support for the Oxford-AstraZeneca product, which was developed at the University of Oxford. “I think perhaps the best thing I can say about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine program is that I finally got news that I’m going to have my own jab very shortly, I’m pleased to discover,” he told the House of Commons. “But it will certainly be Oxford-AstraZeneca that I will be having.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock added his support and encouraged people to have confidence in the vaccine. “There is no evidence that vaccines caused these clots,” Mr. Hancock told the BBC. “We keep the effects of these vaccines under review all the time and we know that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is saving lives in the U.K. right now, so if you get the call, get the jab.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has taken aim at the U.K. for not exporting doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to help make up the shortfall in Europe.

AstraZeneca was supposed to deliver 90 million doses to the EU by the end of March, but the company has said that it will only be able to supply 30 million doses because of production problems. EU officials want AstraZeneca to re-direct some supplies from its British plants, which have not faced the same production issues.

On Wednesday, Ms. von der Leyen threatened to block exports of EU-made vaccines to countries that also limit exports. She cited the U.K. in particular and said that while 10 million doses of vaccines made in Europe by Pfizer-BioNTech have gone to Britain, no doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made in the U.K. have been shipped to the EU.

“We are still waiting for doses to come from the U.K., so this is an invitation to show us that there are also doses from the U.K. coming to the European Union,” Ms. von de Leyen said during a press conference in Brussels. “Open roads run in both directions and this is why we need to ensure that there is reciprocity and proportionality.”

She added that the EU was considering all of its options, including an export ban. “I want to be clear on reciprocity. If the situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries dependent on their level of openness,” she said.

