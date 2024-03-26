Open this photo in gallery: A container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, as seen from Pasadena, Md.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early on Tuesday after a container ship smashed into a pylon, sending eight people into frigid water below.

What happened in Baltimore?

At 1:27 a.m. ET (0527 GMT), a container ship named the Dali was sailing down the Patapsco River when it struck a pylon of the bridge, crumpling almost the entire structure into the water. The vessel’s crew notified authorities of a power issue before the crash, Maryland Governor Wes Moore said. The bridge was up to code and there were no known structural issues, he said.

There was no indication of terrorism, police said.

Are there any casualties?

A construction crew was fixing potholes on the bridge and eight people fell into the river where water temperatures were 47 F (8 C). Two people were rescued, one unharmed and one critically injured. Six people remain missing.

What do we know about the ship that was involved?

The Dali was leaving Baltimore en route to Colombo, Sri Lanka. All 22 crew, including two pilots on board, have been accounted for and there were no injuries, the ship’s manager, Synergy Marine Group said.

The registered owner of the Singapore-flagged ship is Grace Ocean Pte Ltd, LSEG data show. The ship is 948 feet (289 meters) long and was stacked high with containers.

The ship can hold up to 10,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit, or TEU, a measure of cargo capacity. It was carrying 4,679 TEU.

What do we know about the bridge that collapsed?

The Francis Scott Key Bridge was one of three ways to cross the Baltimore Harbor and handled 31,000 cars per day or 11.3 million vehicles a year.

It is four lanes wide and sits 185 feet (56 meters) above the river.

It opened in 1977 and crosses the Patapsco River, where U.S. national anthem author Francis Scott Key wrote the “Star Spangled Banner” in 1814 after witnessing the British defeat at the Battle of Baltimore and the British bombing of Fort McHenry.

How will the bridge collapse impact the Baltimore port?

Traffic was suspended at the port after the collision. It is one of the smallest container ports on the Northeastern seaboard, handling about a tenth of the volume that passes through the Port of New York and New Jersey.

The flow of containers to Baltimore can likely be redistributed to bigger ports, said container shipping expert Lars Jensen. However, there could be major disruptions in shipping cars, coal and sugar.

It is the busiest U.S. port for car shipments, handling at least 750,000 vehicles in 2023, according to data from the Maryland Port Administration.

In 2023, the port was the second busiest for coal exports.

It is also the largest U.S. port by volume for handling farm and construction machinery, as well as agricultural products such as sugar and salt.

A container ship as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.Matt Rourke/The Associated Press 1 of 18

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, front left, arrives near the scene where a container ship collided with a support on the Francis Scott Key Bridge.Steve Ruark/The Associated Press 2 of 18

An injured sailor from Dali cargo vessel is loaded into an ambulance, following Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, in Baltimore, Maryland.Julia Nikhinson/Reuters 3 of 18

The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed, Baltimore, Maryland.ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty Images 4 of 18

A collapsed span of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits in the water as seen from Pasadena, Md.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press 5 of 18

An aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland.Abc Affiliate Wjla/Reuters 6 of 18

A traffic warning sign is displayed on Route 95 after a cargo ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge.Kena Betancur/Getty Images 7 of 18

Nathan Anderson and Victoria Goldizen look at Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.Nathan Howard/Reuters 8 of 18

A U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue helicopter flies over the Dali cargo vessel, which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland.Julia Nikhinson/Reuters 9 of 18

An aerial image shows the steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sitting on top of a container ship.JIM WATSON/Getty Images 10 of 18

The Francis Scott Key Bridge lies in the water after it collapsed in Baltimore, Maryland.ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty Images 11 of 18

Lieutenant commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Erin Palmer and Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld attend a press conference in Baltimore.Nathan Howard/Reuters 12 of 18

Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with it in Baltimore, Maryland.Steve Ruark/The Associated Press 13 of 18

A Coast Guard search and rescue helicopter flies over Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the bridge Baltimore, Maryland.Julia Nikhinson/Reuters 14 of 18

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel secures the perimeter, after the Dali cargo vessel crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.Julia Nikhinson/Reuters 15 of 18

Aerial view of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after a container ship collided with a support in Baltimore.The Associated Press 16 of 18

Emergency personnel work near the scene of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.Julia Nikhinson/Reuters 17 of 18

Photo provided by the Harford County Fire and EMS, the Francis Scott Key Bridge is shown collapsed after it was struck by cargo ship.Handout/Getty Images 18 of 18

A list of notable disasters involving ships or barges hitting bridges in the U.S.:

Popp’s ferry bridge

March 20, 2009: A vessel pushing eight barges rammed into the Popp’s Ferry Bridge in Biloxi, Mississippi, resulting in a 150-foot section of the bridge collapsing into the bay.

Queen Isabella Causeway: eight dead

Sept. 15, 2001: A tugboat and barge struck the Queen Isabella Causeway in Port Isabel, Texas, causing a midsection of the bridge to tumble 80 feet into the bay below. Eight people died after motorists drove into the hole.

Eads Bridge: 50 injured

April 14, 1998: The Anne Holly tow traveling through the St. Louis Harbor rammed into the center span of the Eads Bridge. Eight barges broke away. Three of them hit a permanently moored gambling vessel below the bridge. Fifty people suffered minor injuries.

Big Bayou Canot: 47 dead

Sept. 22, 1993: Barges being pushed by a towboat in dense fog hit and displaced the Big Bayou Canot railroad bridge near Mobile, Alabama. Minutes later, an Amtrak train with 220 people aboard reached the displaced bridge and derailed, killing 47 people and injuring 103 people.

Seeber Bridge: one dead

May 28, 1993: The towboat Chris, pushing the empty hopper barge DM3021, hit a support tier of the Judge William Seeber Bridge in New Orleans. Two spans and the two-column bent collapsed onto the barge. Two cars carrying three people fell with the four-lane bridge deck into a canal. One person died and two people were seriously injured.

Sunshine Skyway Bridge: 35 dead

May 9, 1980: The 609-foot freighter Summit Venture was navigating through the narrow, winding shipping channel of Florida’s Tampa Bay when a sudden, blinding squall knocked out the ship’s radar. The ship sheared off a support of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, dropping a 1,400-foot section of concrete roadway during the morning rush hour. Seven vehicles, including a bus with 26 aboard, fell 150 feet into the water. Thirty-five people died.