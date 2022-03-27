Paul Hughes came to Ukraine from Calgary on with plans to join the International Legion of Territorial Defence. He became disillusioned with the group and ended up starting a humanitarian organization called HUGS; Helping Ukraine Grassroots Support.ANTON SKYBA/The Globe and Mail

Like a lot of foreigners eager to fight the Russians, Paul Hughes arrived in Ukraine from Calgary expecting to be handed a gun and taken straight to the front line.

And like many would-be combatants, the notion of even coming to Ukraine had been a bit of a whim. Mr. Hughes, 57, is an anti-poverty activist who spent some time with the Princess Patricia Light Infantry years ago. He’d felt compelled to join the struggle in Ukraine after the Russian army invaded last month, even though all he knew about the country was that it contained a city called Kyiv.

A generous donor gave him a plane ticket and after a circuitous route that included a brief detention in Germany, Mr. Hughes arrived in Lviv on March 4 eager to sign up with the newly formed International Legion for the Territorial Defence of Ukraine. “I thought literally when I got across the border they were going to hand me a gun,” Mr. Hughes recalled.

He quickly discovered that the legion was ill-equipped and disorganized. “They couldn’t guarantee me a weapon,” he said. “I’m not going anywhere near Russia without a weapon. So I bailed on all that.”

Foreign fighters flocking to war zones are nothing new but they usually operate in an informal capacity or as mercenaries. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took the unusual step of actively recruiting foreigners by calling on “citizens of the world” to join the battle against the Russians. He created the international legion as a special branch of the Territorial Defence Force, a largely civilian operation, and the government has estimated that about 20,000 people from more than 50 countries have signed up.

While it’s hard to verify the numbers, there’s little doubt that thousands of eager warriors from Canada and elsewhere have joined the Ukrainian cause and provided crucial support on the battlefield. But some foreign fighters have also found the experience frightening and dangerous.

Mark Preston-Horin came to Ukraine from Victoria, hoping to serve as a medic.ANTON SKYBA/The Globe and Mail

Mark Preston-Horin, 43, came to Ukraine from Victoria in early March, hoping to put his experience as a medical responder with the fire department to use in the Ukrainian army. He was told to join the international legion but officials couldn’t guarantee him a position as a medic and they said he had to sign a contract to stay indefinitely.

“They said ‘you don’t get to leave until we tell you when you are allowed to leave,’ ” Mr. Preston-Horin said. “They take your passport number and they kind of mark that and you’re not allowed to leave the country until you get a release.”

He refused to sign the contract but soon found his way to another para-military group called the Georgian Legion. It consists mainly of ethnic Georgians who have been fighting alongside the Ukrainian army in the eastern part of the country since 2014. The legion has an affiliation with the military and it has now become a popular choice for foreign fighters from Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

Mr. Preston-Horin did some first aid training for a group of new volunteers, but he said most of the 35 recruits had no helmets, no bulletproof vests, no guns and only a vague promise that the hardware would eventually arrive. Legion commanders “were wanting them to roll out and that’s sort of where my interest in volunteering came to a halt,” he said. He added that the other 35 men left as well.

Matthew Vandyke came to Ukraine to train the country's Territorial Defence Force, which is largely made up of civilians.ANTON SKYBA/The Globe and Mail

Matthew VanDyke, founder of the U.S.-based Sons of Liberty International organization that has provided military training in several countries, questioned the seriousness of the international legion.

He arrived in Lviv recently to start training members of the Territorial Defence Force in urban combat tactics and he hasn’t been impressed by what he’s seen of the foreign fighter unit. The volunteers he’d met were inexperienced, lacking equipment and seemed only interested in gaining some quick combat experience.

“I think that the international legion was something that was conceived to be a propaganda tool to push forward the message that this is the world against [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and that they’re fighting for more than just Ukraine,” he said. “They don’t have the infrastructure, or the time, to really properly do any sort of international unit.”

His message to Canadians thinking about coming to Ukraine and joining the legion; “Don’t. You’re probably wasting your time.”

In addition to the danger, there have been a host of legal questions surrounding foreign fighters in Ukraine. The Canadian government hasn’t been clear about the legalities facing Canadians who head off to join the war. Meanwhile, the Russian army has said that it would treat captured foreigners as criminals and not prisoners of war.

For its part, the Ukrainian military has sung the praises of the foreign combatants and insisted that no fighter would be forced into battle. “Any help is worth its weight in gold,” Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov, who runs the legion, told CNN this month.

After he dropped out of the legion, Mr. Hughes stayed in Ukraine but changed course. He launched HUGS, or Helping Ukraine Grassroots Support, which transports food and medical supplies to shelters across the country. The group has two vans and recently received a donated ambulance. Mr. Preston-Horin and several ex-legion members have joined HUGS as well. “We’re doing so much more than me just going out and trying to stop a Russian bullet,” he said.