Wildfires and blackouts in California: The situation so far

Open this photo in gallery Windsor, Calif., Oct. 27: Firefighters battle the Kincade Fire on a farm in Sonoma County, part of California's wine country. The state's governor has declared a statewide emergency. PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images

Crews in California fought Tuesday to drown, slash and smother wildfires across the state before returning windstorms can blow them back into furious life.

Another fire broke out Tuesday on the west side of Los Angeles near the Getty Center museum and some of the city's most expensive homes.

Pacific Gas & Electric Corp., hoping to prevent more fires from being sparked by its aging electrical grid, said it would start another blackout early Tuesday affecting about 1.5 million people in Northern California.

Firefighters have made progress in containing many of the more than 300 wildfires that erupted in just 24 hours over the weekend. But some fires are too large to easily control, and others have brought devastation to Los Angeles and its environs. You can check the California forestry department’s latest map of the fires here.

The largest blaze so far is the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County north of San Francisco, which, as of Tuesday, had burned nearly 75,000 acres and 123 homes and structures, and was 15 per cent contained.

The latest fire broke out Tuesday near the Getty Center museum on the west side of Los Angeles. The Getty Fire covered more than 600 acres in the scrub-covered hills around Interstate 405, near some of the city’s most expensive homes. Further south, the Brentwood and Pacific Palisades communities are being threatened by the 600-acre Palisades Fire, while to the north, the Tick and Saddle Ridge fires were mostly contained by Tuesday.

Open this photo in gallery A handout satellite image courtesy of 2019 Planet Labs Inc., shows smoke rising above the hills during the Kincade Fire near Jimtown, in Sonoma County, on Oct. 27. Planet Labs Inc/AFP via Getty Images

Where the power’s out, and why

Millions of Californians get their power from Pacific Gas & Electric Corp., whose equipment malfunctions have been blamed for several of the fires that have destroyed homes and killed scores of people in recent years. The company is facing billions of dollars in claims that drove it into bankruptcy this past January.

This year, it's tried to contain the risk of more fires by shutting off large areas of the state's power grid when fire-provoking winds are expected. PG&E said its latest blackout will start early Tuesday and affect 605,000 customers — about 1.5 million people — in 29 Northern California counties. The announcement came even before the last blackout had ended, which shut power to more than 2.5 million people starting on Saturday.

PG&E's drastic measures have been sharply criticized by Governor Gavin Newsom, who has argued that corporate greed and mismanagement kept PG&E from upgrading its infrastructure while wildfire hazards have steadily worsened over the past decade. State regulators are also opening a formal investigation of whether utilities broke rules by shutting off the power.

Open this photo in gallery Healdsburg, Calif., Oct. 28: A fallen PG&E utility pole lays on a property burned during the Kincade Fire along Highway 128. PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images

What the Santa Ana winds are doing

Southern California's fire risks could soon be intensified by the Santa Ana winds, gusts of hot and dry air from the mountains to the coast. Forecasters warned that Santa Ana winds on Tuesday night could reignite fires that had begun to die down. Red flag warnings of extreme fire danger were issued for much of Southern California into Thursday, with gusts up to 120 kilometres an hour possible in some areas. With no rain and more wind in the forecast, the coming days could be grim.

Thousands of people were evacuated from some of Los Angeles’ wealthiest neighborhoods after a fast-moving brush fire ignited early Monday near the Getty Center museum, the latest outbreak in a wildfire season that has scorched parts of California. Reuters

Why does this keep happening?

Human-induced climate change threatens to make the world’s wildfires more destructive and start earlier and end later in the year, including in Western Canada, whose recent wildfire seasons have been particularly harsh. But other human factors make the risks even higher: From 1992 to 2012, 84 per cent of fires in the United States were started by vehicles, campfires, arson or other human factors, according to a University of Colorado study from 2017.

Urban sprawl plays an important role too. Researchers have warned that cities across the United States have continued to grow unchecked into fire-prone grassland or forest over recent decades. The problem is particularly acute in California, which has some of the nation's highest home prices and where developing outward can seem attractive to municipalities in need of more affordable housing and property-tax income.

In depth: In wildfire-prone B.C. and California, urban sprawl and bad planning are fuelling future infernos. What can we do?

longer seasons and more fires in the west Per cent change in burnt area in Western U.S. Over 1973–1982 average Five forest areas North. Rockies Northwest Sierra Nevada 1983-1992 Southwest 1993-2002 2003-2012 South. Rockies -1,000 0 1,000 3,000 5,000% Fire season length in Western U.S. Annual time between first and last large-fire discovery and last fire declared under control 400 Last control 300 Last discovery Day of year 200 First discovery 100 0 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 ‘Increasing western U.S. forest wildfire activity: sensitivity to changes in the timing of spring,’ Anthony LeRoy Westerling Sierra Nevada Research Institute, Univ. of California longer seasons and more fires in the west Per cent change in burnt area in Western U.S. Over 1973–1982 average Five forest areas Northern Rockies Northwest Sierra Nevada 1983-1992 Southwest 1993-2002 2003-2012 Southern Rockies 5,000% -1,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 Fire season length in Western U.S. Annual time between first and last large-fire discovery and last fire declared under control 400 Last control 300 Last discovery Day of year 200 First discovery 100 0 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 ‘Increasing western U.S. forest wildfire activity: sensitivity to changes in the timing of spring,’ Anthony LeRoy Westerling Sierra Nevada Research Institute, University of California longer seasons and more fires in the west Per cent change in burnt area in Western U.S. Over 1973–1982 average Five forest areas Northern Rockies Northwest Sierra Nevada 1983-1992 Southwest 1993-2002 2003-2012 Southern Rockies 5,000% -1,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 Fire season length in Western U.S. Annual time between first and last large-fire discovery and last fire declared under control 400 Last control 300 Last discovery Day of year 200 First discovery 100 0 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 ‘Increasing western U.S. forest wildfire activity: sensitivity to changes in the timing of spring,’ Anthony LeRoy Westerling Sierra Nevada Research Institute, University of California

Associated Press and Reuters, with a report from Tamsin McMahon

