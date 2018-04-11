Will Trump launch air strikes into Syria? What we know so far

Open this photo in gallery An image released by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets shows a rescue worker carrying a child after an alleged chemical weapons attack in the rebel-held Syrian town of Douma, near Damascus. The Associated Press

The latest

Missiles "will be coming" to Syria despite Russian threats to shoot them down, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Wednesday in an escalating feud with Moscow over chemical-weapons attacks in the civil war-torn nation.

The early-morning tweet was prompted by remarks from Russia's ambassador to Lebanon, who warned Tuesday night that any U.S. missiles fired at Syria would be shot down. He also said a direct U.S.-Russian military conflict should be avoided and Moscow was ready for negotiations.



The standoff between the U.S. and Russia, a major ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his years-long war against rebel forces, has heated up since Saturday, when at least 60 people were killed in a suspected chemical-weapons attack on the town of Douma. Syria and Russia's governments deny that chemical weapons were used.

About 500 people from Douma have been treated for symptoms consistent with "exposure to toxic chemicals," the World Health Organization said Wednesday, condemning the attack.



Syria’s foreign ministry condemned Mr. Trump’s remarks Wednesday, saying U.S. threats to attack it are “reckless” and endanger international peace and security.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Chemical weapons and the Douma incident

Chemical weapons have a long and bloody history in Syria’s seven-year-old civil war, in which rebel forces have sought to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad’s government. Chemical attacks have killed hundreds of people since the start of the conflict in 2011, with the UN blaming four attacks on the Syrian government and a fifth on the Islamic State group.

The most recent alleged attack took place on Saturday in Douma, a town in the eastern Ghouta region held by the rebel group Jaish al-Islam. The Syrian military had reclaimed much of Ghouta from rebel forces in an offensive that began in February. After Saturday’s attack, medical-relief and human-rights groups gave various accounts of the weapons used: One said a chlorine bomb hit the Douma hospital and a second attack including nerve agents hit a nearby building. Images released by the Syrian Civil Defence White Helmets, a volunteer organization, showed children lying on the ground motionless and foaming at the mouth.

Open this photo in gallery April. 8, 2018: Video released by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets shows medical workers treating toddlers following an alleged poison gas attack. The Associated Press

Mr. Trump suggested Monday he had little doubt that Syrian government forces were to blame for what he said was a chemical attack, but neither he nor other administration officials have produced hard evidence. Officials suggested such evidence was lacking, or at least not yet at hand. The Russian military, which has troops in Syria, said on Monday that its officers had visited the site of the alleged attack and found no evidence to back up reports of poison gas.

The facts of the Douma situation are more hotly disputed than another incident a year ago, in which U.S. intelligence agencies had video and other evidence of certain aspects of the actual attack, which involved the use of sarin gas. Mr. Trump responded then by launching Navy cruise missiles at a Syrian air field.

SYRIA'S CHEMICAL WEAPONS ACTIVITY SINCE AUGUST 2013 The suspected chemical attack in Douma – the last rebel-held town in Syria's Eastern Ghouta – is the latest in a string of similar deadly assaults since an attack in August 2013 that killed more than 1,400 people towns of Ain Tarma, Jobar, Muadamiya and Zamalka TURKEY Kobane Aleppo Idlib Latakia SYRIA Hama Homs Palmyra Jobar/Ain Tarma Zamalka LEBANON Douma Nerve agent Chlorine Ghouta Mustard gas Phosphorus Damascus Other chemical weapon Muadamiya 0 100 KM JORDAN THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS

Background: The U.S., Trump and Syria

Syria’s years-long civil war has evolved in recent years into a proxy conflict between Washington, which has condemned Mr. al-Assad’s government for chemical weapons and other human-rights abuses, and Russia, whose military and economic ties to Syria date back to the Soviet era and the presidency of Mr. al-Assad’s father, Hafez.

U.S. president Barack Obama famously drew a “red line” in Syria, suggesting he would take military action if chemical weapons were used there, as they were in August, 2013, in a sarin gas attack in Damascus. Mr. Obama sought and failed to got Congress’s approval for military intervention, but then brokered a deal with Russia to dismantle the Syrian chemical arsenal.

Mr. Trump – who has long professed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has supported closer U.S. ties with Russia and faces an FBI-led investigation into his presidential campaign’s Russian connections – originally stated a willingness to work with Mr. Putin and Mr. al-Assad in combatting Islamic State. But in the past year, Mr. Trump has made an about-face on Syria and Russia: In April, 2017, after a deadly chemical-weapons attack on rebel forces in Khan Sheikhoun, Mr. Trump authorized the launch of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles against a Syrian air base, and suggested days afterward that the U.S.-Russian relationship was “at an all-time low.”

Mr. Trump has also used fraying ties with Russia to take shots at special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into contacts between Russian officials and Trump campaign staff. About an hour after his Wednesday tweet about air strikes, Mr. Trump tweeted that the Mueller probe was to blame for “bad blood” between the two countries.

Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama. Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Moscow’s response

The Kremlin said Wednesday it hoped all sides involved in Syria would avoid doing anything that could destabilize an already fragile situation in the Middle East and made clear it was strongly opposed to a possible U.S. strike on its ally. The Foreign Ministry also suggested that “smart” missiles would destroy evidence of a chemical attack: In a Facebook post, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wondered if the “original idea” is to “use the smart missiles to sweep the traces of the provocation under the rug.”



Russian military police will deploy to Douma on Thursday to ensure security of the town, Lieutenant-General Viktor Poznikhir of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces said Wednesday.



Open this photo in gallery April 10, 2018: A staff member carries copies of draft resolutions regarding the situation in Syria, before the start of a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Where the UN stands

The standoff between Russia, the U.S. and their respective allies has paralyzed the global body, which has met four times in the past week to discuss chemical weapons in Syria.

On Tuesday, rival U.S. and Russian resolutions to determine responsibility for the attacks were defeated. First, Russia vetoed a U.S.-drafted resolution that would have condemned the Douma attack in the strongest terms and established a new independent and impartial investigative body to determine responsibility for Syrian chemical attacks. A Russian-drafted resolution, also voted down, would have allowed Moscow to choose the investigators and assess the outcome of the investigation.

Associated Press and Reuters, with reports from Globe staff