 Skip to main content

World

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Winds fan ferocious fires in Australia’s most populous state

Rid McGuirk
Canberra, Australia
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Firefighters work on a controlled burn in Koorainghat, New South Wales state, Australia on Nov. 11, 2019.

The Associated Press

Ferocious wildfires were burning at emergency-level intensity across Australia’s most populous state and into Sydney’s suburbs on Tuesday as authorities warned most people in their paths that there was no longer time to flee.

New South Wales state is under a weeklong state of emergency, a declaration that gives the Rural Fire Service sweeping powers to control resources and direct other government agencies in its efforts to battle fires. The worst fires on Tuesday emerged in the state’s northeast, where three people have died and more than 150 homes have been destroyed since Friday.

A catastrophic fire warning was in place for Sydney, Australia’s largest city, where a large blaze threatened homes on Tuesday afternoon in northern suburban Turramurra, 17 kilometres (11 miles) from the city’s downtown area.

Story continues below advertisement

A firefighter suffered a fractured arm and ribs before the fire was rapidly contained with the aid of a jet dumping fire retardant and a helicopter dropping water, officials said. Turramurra residents reported trees catching fire in their backyards from embers.

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said many people had heeded his warning and evacuated their homes in the danger zone well ahead of the escalating fire threat on Tuesday.

“We’ve got very tight, winding roads into a lot of these areas, which is why we talked about leaving early as the safest option,” Fitzsimmons told reporters.

“The last thing we want to do is be managing mass evacuations in pretty difficult to access areas and running the risk of having a whole bunch of congested roadways and seeing people incinerated in their cars,” he added.

Of 85 fires burning across New South Wales, 14 were rated as emergencies and burning out of control by late afternoon, the Rural Fire Service said. That’s the largest number across the state in decades apart from Friday, when an unprecedented 17 emergency fires blazed.

Open this photo in gallery

Lyn and Peter Iverson watch their burnt out office and shed on their property following a bushfire at Half Chain road, Koorainghat, New South Wales state on Nov. 11, 2019.

The Associated Press

“It is too late to leave on most of these fires and sheltering is now your only option as fire approaches,” Fitzsimmons said.

Kirby Ardis took Fitzsimmons’ advice, driving her family from their home in the small town of Deepwater 42 kilometres (26 miles) to the larger centre of Glen Innes at about midday Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the winds, the embers are travelling many kilometres, so it’s just not worth it,” she said. “The general consensus is that people are just evacuating. Better safe than sorry.”

Alison Johnson said she’d stay as long as she could in the village of Nana Glen to protect her business, the Idle Inn Cafe, from embers that can carry 30 kilometres (19 kilometres) ahead of the fire front.

“If one ember lands on it, it’ll go up,” Johnson said. “When you look above the paddock at the end of the street, you can see the smoke behind the tree line.”

“The trees are a muted gray, shrouded in smoke. The first sign of a fire front and we’ll be out,” she added.

Winds were reaching 80 kph (50 mph) in some areas and were expected to gather pace as the day progresses. There were reports of potential destruction of homes south of the town of Taree near where a 63-year-old woman died in her home on Friday, Fitzsimmons said.

Open this photo in gallery

Jamie Fato prepares to stop an out of control fire entering Owen Whalan's property at Koorainghat, near Taree, New South Wales state, on Nov. 12, 2019.

The Associated Press

A “small number of properties” appeared to have been destroyed or damaged by late Tuesday, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 600 schools and technical colleges were closed because they are close to woodlands at risk of fire.

The Australian fire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer, has started early after an unusually warm and dry winter.

More than 1 million hectares (3,800 square miles) of forest and farmland had already burned across the state this fire season, more than three times the 280,000 hectares (1,080 square miles) that burned during all of last season.

The catastrophic fire warning is a first for Sydney. World Meteorological Organization spokeswoman Clare Nullis told reporters in Geneva that “catastrophic” was the top of the danger scale in Australia, and probably anywhere.

“The current fires are due to a combination of factors, including low soil moisture, heat and importantly, wind direction and wind speed,” she said.

She cited figures from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology sayingNew South Wales had endured its driest 34-month period on record, and that Australia overall has faced its second-warmest January-to-October period based on records dating back 110 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Tens of thousands of Australians took shelter on Tuesday after authorities warned it was too late for them to leave their homes as bushfires raged across a vast area of the country's east coast. Reuters
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter