Winnipeg-born James Peebles among winners for Nobel Prize in physics

Open this photo in gallery In this 2016 photo provided by Princeton University, James Peebles speaks at the 43rd annual Donald R. Hamilton Lecture, in Princeton, N.J. Peebles was among three scientists who won the 2019 Nobel Prize in physics on Oct. 8, 2019. Mark Czajkowski/The Associated Press

James Peebles, a Winnipeg-born cosmologist who correctly predicted the discovery of a remote signal from the very early universe, has won the Nobel Prize in physics, making him the third Canadian to win the coveted award in five years.

Dr. Peebles, 84, is a professor emeritus at Princeton University, where he is known for his pioneering theoretical work discerning the origin and nature of the cosmos – a contribution that spans six decades.

On Tuesday, members of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm announced that they have awarded Dr. Peebles one half of this year’s physics prize, valued at about $1.2-million. The other half is divided between Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz, two Swiss researchers who were among the first to discover planets beyond our solar system.

Born and raised in Winnipeg, Dr. Peebles received his undergraduate degree at the University of Manitoba and then went on to graduate work at Princeton starting in 1958. By 1964, he was working on a theoretical idea that suggested astronomers might be able to detect a faint radio signal emanating from all directions in space that originated billions of years ago, when the universe was cooling down after its fiery origins in the Big Bang.

The signal, known as the cosmic microwave background, was first detected the following year by Arno Penzias and Robert Wilson of Bell Laboratories, who together won the Nobel in 1978 for their experimental work.

“It was never a plan of great discovery,” Dr. Peebles said over the phone during a news conference after this year’s physics prize was announced. “These things just happen.”

Since then, Dr. Peebles has been involved in developing theories about the history and large-scale structure of the universe, which is now understood to include not only the ordinary atoms that make up stars and galaxies, but dark matter and dark energy – two entities that were not known when Dr. Peebles began in the field but which are now thought to control the destiny of the cosmos.

“The subject has changed so much,” Dr. Peebles told The Globe and Mail in a 2017 interview. “But one thing that’s pretty constant is that you never know what’s going to happen next.”

A lanky and soft-spoken academic, Dr. Peebles was first introduced to the wider public in the 1970s during an episode of the PBS science series Nova, when he was shown riding his bicycle to the Princeton campus.

Dr. Peebles’ co-winners are best known for detecting a slight wobble in a nearby star, 51 Pegasi, which is caused by the gravitational pull of a massive planet in a close orbit around it. The celebrated discovery, reported in the fall of 1995, ushered in the new field of exoplanet research. Since then, astronomers have detected several thousand exoplanets using a variety of methods.

While Dr. Peebles did his Nobel-winning working in the United States, he has maintained his ties to Canada. A research chair at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Waterloo, Ont., is named after him.

Rob Myers, the institute’s director, who was a Canadian graduate student at Princeton during the 1980s, said that he was inspired by Dr. Peebles’ impressive lectures and good-natured manner in addition to his research achievements.

“Today we have a remarkably precise picture of the physical universe and how it has and is evolving, but it is only because of Jim’s careful work laying out the foundations for modern cosmology, at a time when much of the scientific community didn’t consider it a serious field,” Dr. Myers said.

Dr. Peebles’ Nobel win comes just one year after University of Waterloo professor Donna Strickland received the physics prize for her discoveries related to lasers. Art McDonald of Queen’s University won in 2015 for the detection of solar neutrinos (fleeting particles produced in the sun’s core) in an underground facility beneath Sudbury, Ont.

During Tuesday’s news conference,Dr. Peebles added that as gratifying as it was to win a Nobel, the award was never his motivation.

“You should enter science because you are fascinated by it … that’s what I did.”

