With white flowers, vast crowds in Hong Kong commemorate a death and reject Chinese influence

As protest movements have swept Hong Kong in recent years, simple icons have come to define the complexity of immense crowds and their sometimes complicated demands. In 2014, the umbrella, a frail but effective shield against rain and tear gas alike, represented a movement demanding greater democratic representation that occupied streets for three months. On June 4, the flickering flame of a candle illuminates the still-burning memories of the Tiananmen Square crackdown during annual vigils.

And on Sunday, white flowers — chrysanthemums, lilies, daisies — became the icon of the latest march on Hong Kong streets, as many in a vast gathering of people clutched floral remembrances of a 35-year-old man, surnamed Leung, who fell to his death Saturday night, after he staged a protest against a proposed extradition bill. He had stood for hours atop construction scaffolding beside a sign that said “Make love No shoot! No Extradition to China.” Police ruled it a suicide.

But to those bearing flowers the Sunday, Mr. Leung had become a martyr for a swelling movement against the bill, which critics say represents the rising encroachment of mainland China. The legislation would ease the ability of Chinese authorities to extradite from Hong Kong people they accuse of serious crimes. It has raised widespread worry that it could be used to force the city’s dissidents to face justice in Chinese courts on trumped-up charges. On Saturday, Hong Kong’s top political leader, chief executive Carrie Lam, said she would delay the bill’s consideration, pending further consultation, after protests broke out last week.

She has declined to fully withdraw the legislation, as protesters have demanded, but on Sunday night offered an apology, saying in a statement she accepted public criticism with sincerity. She acknowledged “that it was the inadequacy of the government’s work that caused contradictions and disputes in Hong Kong society, which made citizens feel disappointed and grieved,” according to the statement. Chinese authorities offered their “firm support” for Ms. Lam through a commentary published Sunday in the People’s Daily, a central Communist Party mouthpiece.

In postponing consideration of the bill, Ms. Lam has said she hoped to prevent further “chaos” in Hong Kong, although she defended the extradition bill as a necessary way to ensure the city does not become a haven for fugitives.

But tens of thousands of demonstrators on Sunday, in an afternoon march that rivaled the size of a rally last week with what organizers estimated at more than a million people, chanted for her to resign, with many thousands still gathered around the Legislative Council as night fell.

“This seems to be about more than simply the extradition law, which must now surely be completely dead in the water. This is a rejection of Carrie Lam, her administration and the way Hong Kong has been ruled — and a very emotional expression of Hong Kongers’ desire to retain their own unique identity,” said Antony Dapiran, a Hong Kong lawyer and author of City of Protest: A Recent History of Dissent in Hong Kong.

Indeed, the death of Mr. Leung on Saturday night crystallized what some consider a mortal struggle against Chinese influence in a city that was handed over to Beijing’s control in 1997, but which has come to be perhaps the world’s foremost source of resistance to China’s authoritarianism.

In his death, Mr. Leung has “enlightened people that what they are fighting for is not only this regulation. It’s Hong Kong itself,” said Cheng Chung Tai, a pro-democracy member of the region’s Legislative Council.

His voice cracked as he spoke, standing beside a growing pile of flowers at the site where Mr. Leung died. Smoke curled into the air from incense sticks. One sign said: “To you, the person who is now in heaven: let us give voice to the message that you could not.”

“Everyone believes he sacrificed for Hong Kong’s freedom,” said Cherrie Hui, 26, a recruitment consultant. Mr. Leung “is representing our generation,” said Heinrich Man, 25, an insurance actuary. Eric Tse, 42, came with his wife and son and daughter, 8 and 10, who stood outside for hours in the heat of a slow-moving march. He wanted to give his children a taste of political participation. A banker, he came with dozens of friends, some of whom took to the streets Sunday for the first time in their lives. “I believe this is the right thing I need to do as Hong Kong people,” he said.

So many people bought white flowers that nearby florists sold out entirely, leading others to buy yellow sunflowers and blue Chinese bellflowers. Others made their own, folding tissue into white blooms.

Still others carried a printed sign with an image of a single white rose rising out of a spatter of crimson blood. It read: “No China Extradition No Police Brutality.”

The sign was designed by Gary Fan, another pro-democracy member of the Legislative Council, who created it two days before the death of the man. He printed out 15,000 copies that were held aloft in the jammed streets Sunday. The design was initially intended to commemorate those injured in Wednesday clashes between protesters who hurled water bottles and bricks at police, who responded by firing pepper balls, rubber bullets and tear gas.

On Sunday, protesters also called for the release of young people arrested after the Wednesday unrest, which authorities termed a “riot.” Critics have faulted police, who fired about 150 tear gas devices, for excessive use of force.

“Because of the police brutality, Hong Kong citizens shed their blood for the purpose of fighting against this evil bill, the China extradition bill,” Mr. Fan said.

The image of a white flower, he added, “also represents peaceful demonstration. And a peaceful demand of political ideals.”

