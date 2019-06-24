 Skip to main content

Woman, three children found dead near border in Texas: authorities

Woman, three children found dead near border in Texas: authorities

MISSION, Tex.
The Associated Press
U.S. Border Patrol agents in South Texas have discovered the bodies of four people, including three children, near the Mexican border, authorities said Monday.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Medrano told The Associated Press that the bodies of a woman in her early 20s, a toddler and two infants were found Sunday in or near Anzalduas Park, which borders the river in the city of Mission.

Authorities believe they may have been dead for days before being discovered. The FBI is leading the investigation into the deaths because the park is on federal land.

“It’s an incredibly heart-breaking situation,” the agency said in a statement Monday.

The names of the four have not been released and authorities are working to determine their country of origin.

Medrano said the area is a common for migrants entering the country illegally.

“It’s a well-known route because it’s so close to the border,” he said.

Constable Larry Gallardo told The Monitor newspaper in McAllen that the terrain can be difficult to traverse.

“There’s a lot of brush,” he said. “It’s like ranchland, there’s no difference.”

The Rio Grande Valley sector of the Border Patrol, which includes the area where the four bodies were found Sunday, has experienced an unprecedented number of apprehensions involving people entering the country illegally.

Over a seven-month period ending in April, Border Patrol agents had apprehended more than 164,000 people, a number surpassing the total number of apprehensions in all of fiscal year 2018.

