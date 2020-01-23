World Court orders Myanmar to prevent Rohingya genocide

Open this photo in gallery Yasmin Ullah, a member of the Rohingya community, is all smiles as she walks out of the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, after the court ordered Myanmar take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against the Rohingya. Peter Dejong/The Associated Press

The International Court of Justice has ordered Myanmar to prevent genocide against its Rohingya minority, and to preserve evidence of past attacks, in a ruling that was immediately hailed for giving protection to a defenseless group.

In its unanimous 17-0 decision, the top United Nations court rejected Myanmar’s argument – put forward by former Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi – that the deaths of 10,000 Rohingya, and flight of 700,000 others to neighbouring Bangladesh, was part of an “internal military conflict.”

While it will likely be years before the ICJ reaches a final ruling on whether the violence that occurred in 2016 and 2017 amounted to a genocide, the court decided Thursday that the situation faced by the estimated 600,000 Rohingya still in Myanmar was urgent enough to order emergency interim measures. “The Court is of the opinion that the Rohingya in Myanmar remain extremely vulnerable,” said the decision, which was read to a packed courtroom in The Hague by the court’s president, Abdulqawi Ahmad Yusuf.

The case was brought before the ICJ by the tiny African nation of Gambia which – acting as a proxy for the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation – complained that Myanmar had violated the 1948 Genocide Convention, which both countries are signatories of. Gambia’s legal action was supported by Canada and the Netherlands.

On Thursday, the ICJ ordered Myanmar to “take all measures within its power” to halt violence against the Rohingya by its military “as well as any irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it.” The court also demanded that all evidence related to the allegations of a 2016-2017 genocide be protected and preserved.

Myanmar must report to the ICJ in four months’ time on its progress in implementing the court’s judgement, and then report again every six months after that.

“This is an historic day for international justice,” said Payam Akhavan, a professor of international law at McGill University who served as counsel for Gambia in the case. “The court has risen to the occasion and given a measure of hope to the Rohingya, who now know at the very least that the world is watching.”

The spotlight will now move to Myanmar, to see if and how the country’s hybrid military-civilian government implements the ICJ’s interim ruling.

While the ICJ’s decisions are legally binding, the court has no enforcement mechanism. A 1993 ICJ ruling that used almost identical wording in ordering Serbia to take “all measures within its power” to prevent a genocide in Bosnia-Herzegovina did little to halt the Srebrenica massacre two years later.

“We would certainly hope that Myanmar will take seriously the judgement of the court,” Mr. Akhavan said. “We hope that Myanmar will change its actions and ensure that its past genocidal conduct will not be perpetuated into the future.”

Myanmar has strenuously denied that any genocide took place. Ms. Suu Kyi, her country’s top civilian figure, travelled to The Hague in December to argue that while some crimes may have been committed by the military, those actions did not collectively amount to a genocide. Ms. Suu Kyi described the violence of 2016 and 2017 as part of an “internal armed conflict” that was triggered by Rohingya militant attacks on government security posts.

A 2018 United Nations fact-finding mission, however, called the estimate of 10,000 dead “conservative” and said there was evidence that “gravest crimes under international law” had been committed against the Rohingya by Myanmar’s army, which is known as the Tatmadaw.

The Tatmadaw has acknowledged carrying out “clearance operations” in the country’s western Rakhine state. Rohingya survivors interviewed by The Globe and Mail described experiencing torture and extreme sexual violence – as well as witnessing the murders of relatives – during those military campaigns.

Many in Buddhist-majority Myanmar consider the Rohingya to be immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh, even though they have lived in the country for generations. Most ethnic Rohingya have been denied citizenship in Myanmar – effectively rendering them stateless – and they are routinely denied freedom of movement and other basic rights.

In her December statement to the ICJ, Ms. Suu Kyi – once viewed as a human-rights icon for her long opposition to military rule in her country – seemed to intentionally avoid using the word “Rohingya,” referring instead to Muslim residents of Rakhine. Ms. Suu Kyi was not in the courtroom on Thursday.

Antonia Mulvey, a lawyer with Legal Action Worldwide, a non-governmental organization representing some of the Rohingya victims, said the ICJ’s verdict was met with cheering in the refugee camps of Bangladesh.

“They’re so happy,” she said. “For the Rohingya, it’s a great verdict. [The ICJ has] said the Myanmar military must stop the killings, stop the sexual violence. That sends such a strong message to the Rohingya community that the world has taken notice and that they must be protected."

Ms. Mulvey said it was now up to the international community to hold the Tatmadaw to account and to “remind Myanmar of its obligations.”

In an interview with The Globe and Mail ahead of Thursday’s ruling, Bob Rae, Canada’s special envoy to Myanmar, said Ottawa was waiting to read the ICJ’s decision before deciding on next steps, including the possibility of Canada becoming an intervenor in the ongoing genocide lawsuit.

Canada’s parliament unanimously voted in 2018 to declare that the campaign against the Rohingya amounted to a genocide. Ms. Suu Kyi was stripped of her honorary Canadian citizenship over her failure to stem the violence.

-with a report from Michelle Carbert in Ottawa