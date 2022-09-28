Globe and Mail reporter Robin Doolittle, left, speaks with sexual assault victim Ava Williams, who was featured in the Globe's Unfounded series, during a World News Days event in 2018.J.P. MOCZULSKI/The Globe and Mail

World News Day, involving more than 500 newsrooms, is a global initiative aimed at improving media literacy and audience engagement. The annual campaign – which takes place on Sept. 28 – highlights the value of fact-based journalism, drawing public support for journalists and the difference that journalism makes in the lives of individuals, communities and beyond.

The Canadian Journalism Foundation, in partnership with the World Editors Forum, invites you to join the 2022 World News Day event live streamed from the World News Media Congress in Zaragoza, Spain, at 9 a.m. EDT.

The 90-minute live stream will be chaired by Vivian Schiller, executive director of Aspen Digital at the Aspen Institute, and will feature the following speakers:

David Walmsley, editor-in-chief of The Globe and Mail

Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of The Straits Times

Alessandra Galloni, editor-in-chief of Reuters

Kathy English, chair of the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Shirish Kulkarni, journalist at the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

Phoebe Connelly, director of Next Generation Audiences at The Washington Post

“World News Day exists to help the news industry to explain itself better, to involve the global audience in showcasing how accurate information makes life better,” writes David Walmsley, The Globe’s editor-in-chief and founder of World News Day. You can also read his column on the importance of newsrooms explaining their work.

