World News Day is Monday, Sept. 28: Here are the more than 150 newsrooms participating

World News Day is presented by The Canadian Journalism Foundation and the World Editors Forum - with support from Google News Initiative.
100 Fronteiras (Brazil)
Advocate Media Inc (Canada)
Afrique54.net (Cameroon)
Anandabazar Patrika (India)
ANTARA (Indonesia)
Associated Press (USA)
BBC News (UK)
BERNAMA (Malaysia)
Bleckeder Zeitung (Germany)
Business Daily (Kenya and East Africa)
Business Day (South Africa)
Caribbean News Global
CBC News (Canada)
Chosun Ilbo
Clarín (Argentina)
CNN (USA)
Correio (Brazil)
CTV News (Canada)
Daily Dispatch (South Africa)
Daily Maverick (South Africa)
Daily Nation (Kenya and East Africa)
Dainik Jagran (India)
Deccan Herald (India)
Diari ARA (Spain)
El Comercio (Peru)
El Eco de Tandil (Argentina)
El Litoral (Argentina)
El Periódico de Aragón (Spain)
Femmes des Îles (Comoros)
Fiji Sun (Fiji)
Financial Times (UK)
Fumaça (Portugal)
Grupo RBS (Brazil) - Zero Hora
Heraldo de Aragón (Spain)
Hearst Connecticut Media Group (USA)
- Connecticut Post
- Darien Times
- Fairfield Citizen
- Foothills Trader
- Greenwich Time
- Litchfield County Times
- Middletown Press
- Milford Mirror
- New Canaan Advertiser
- New Haven Register
- Norwalk Hour
- Register Citizen
- Ridgefield Press
- Shelton Herald
- Shoreline Times
- Stamford Advocate
- The Dolphin
- The News Times
- The Spectrum
- Trumbull Times
- West Hartford News
- Westport News
- Wilton Bulletin
Il Sole 24 Ore (Italy)
Indian Printer and Publisher (India)
Indiegraf (Canada)
IndigiNews (Canada)
JP/Politikens Hus (Denmark):
- Ekstra Bladet
- Politiken
- Jyllands-Posten
Kristeligt Dagblad (Denmark)
L'Économiste (Morocco)
La Converse (Canadá)
La Croix (France)
La Nación (Argentina)
La Voix Des Décideurs (Cameroon)
Le Parisien (France)
Les Echos (France)
Mail and Guardian (South Africa)
Manilla Bulletin (Philippines)
Mediacorp (Singapore)
McClatchy Newspapers (USA)
- The Sacramento Bee
- The Kansas City Star
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
- The Charlotte Observer (North Carolina)
- The News & Observer (Raleigh, NC)
- Miami Herald
- The Sun Herald (Biloxi, MS)
Mon News Agency (Myanmar)
Mont Jali News (Rwanda)
Mothership (Singapore)
MTL Blog (Canada)
Mwananchi (Kenya and East Africa)
Narcity (Canada and USA)
Nation Online (Kenya and East Africa)
National Geographic (USA)
Nawaiwaqt (Pakistan)
New Vision (Uganda)
News Central (Nigeria)
News24 (South Africa)
Nexo Jornal (Brazil)
Nürnberger Nachrichten (Germany)
Organización Editorial Mexicana (México)
Prajavani (India)
Público (Portugal)
Rappler (Philippines)
RED/Accion (Argentina)
Reforma (Mexico)
Reuters (USA)
Round News (Nigeria)
RTL (Germany)
Sakal Media Group (India)
Salzburger Nachrichten (Austria)
Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia)
South China Morning Post (Hong Kong)
Stuff (New Zealand)
Sunday Times (South Africa)
Taifa Leo (Kenya and East Africa)
Tamil Murasu (Singapore)
The African Mirror (South Africa)
The Age (Australia)
The Canadian Press (Canada)
The Citizen (Kenya and East Africa)
The Daily Star (Bangladesh)
The East African (Kenya and East Africa)
The Globe and Mail (Canada)
The Herald (South Africa)
The Hindu Business Line (India)
The Indian Express (India)
The Irish Times (Ireland)
The Jakarta Post (Indonesia)
The Los Angeles Times (USA)
The Nation (Pakistan)
The New York Times (USA)
The Oregonian and Oregon Live (USA)
The Quint (India)
The Source Weekly (USA)
The Sowetan (South Africa)
The Star (Malaysia)
The Straits Times (Singapore)
The Student View (UK)
The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)
The Toronto Observer (Canada)
The Washington Post (USA)
TODAY (Singapore)
Toronto Star (Canada)
Tortoise Media (UK)
United Daily News (Taiwan)
UOL News (Brazil)
Vanguardia (Mexico)
Viet Nam News (Vietnam)
VRM (Germany)
Vrye Weekblad (South Africa)
Waterloo Region Record (Canada)
WTS Community (Singapore)
Young Post (Hong Kong)
World News Day 2020 - Supporting Organizations
African Editors Forum
Cision (in-kind supporter)
International Press and Telecommunications Council (UK)
International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors (US)
Kenya Editors Guild (Kenya)
La Fundación para el Periodismo (Bolivia)
National Youth Achievement Award Council (Singapore)
Nigerian Guild of Editors (Nigeria)
Singapore Press Club (Singapore)
Singapore University of Social Sciences (Singapore)
The Society of Editors (UK)
The South African National Editors' Forum (South Africa)
World News Day 2020 - Sponsor
Google News Initiative