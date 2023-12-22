Open this photo in gallery: Oleksandr Yabchanka in Lviv, Ukraine, on Oct. 1.Anton Skyba/The Globe and Mail

Pediatrician Oleksandr Yabchanka never intended to be a soldier. After obtaining his medical degree, he worked for the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. But when the Russian invasion started in February, 2022, he decided to join the Armed Forces to fight for his country. He became the commander of a platoon in the Da Vinci’s Wolves battalion of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade. He received several wounds in combat, some he considered light enough that he ran away from a hospital in order to return to his brothers-in-arms to continue fighting. However, his injuries eventually led to longer treatment and rehabilitation.

The main problem was not the wounds themselves but the pain, he told The Globe and Mail. “Sometimes I just could not sleep. Painkillers were easing the pain too lightly.” The only relief came from medical cannabis. “My friends managed to find some, and finally I had an opportunity to have a normal rest,” he said.

He was using the medicine illegally, but on Thursday, the Ukrainian parliament passed a draft law making medical marijuana legal. The law introduces licences for cultivating hemp for medical, industrial and scientific purposes. “This is a historical decision,” the Ministry of Health said. “Medical cannabis is a medicine for millions of people – cancer patients, people with multiple sclerosis, patients who need to take palliatives and lots of others.”

Open this photo in gallery: Mr. Yabchanka was wounded on the front line serving as platoon commander.Anton Skyba/The Globe and Mail

The Ministry of Veterans maintains a register that includes all categories of active fighters, wounded soldiers and officers, as well as the families of troops killed in action. Before 2022, it listed about half a million people, but by the end of the war it is expected to have almost four million, Minister Yulia Laputina told Ukrainian media in October. That will put an enormous strain on a war-ravaged country of about 40 million.

The number of wounded is estimated at almost 200,000, according to Kyiv-based charity Houp Foundation. And among that number, almost 10 per cent have lost limbs. The Defence Ministry does not publicly disclose casualty figures.

Many of the wounded, especially those who have lost legs or arms, suffer from terrible pain, said MP Roman Lozinsky, who combines his work in parliament with serving in the army. In June, when parliament included the draft law for the legalization of cannabis on the agenda, “I came back from the frontline to vote for this law because a lot of my brothers-in-arms are still suffering from pain after the amputations,” he said. Phantom pain is the main problem for amputees.

Open this photo in gallery: He spends long days at home suffering hard pains during the rehabilitation process.Anton Skyba/The Globe and Mail

The legalization of medical cannabis was first raised in parliament in 2021, but it only received public support after the war broke out. Proven to be an effective treatment, it was legalized in Canada in 2001 and currently is allowed and used in 56 countries around the world.

Medical cannabis could also be used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder – a problem not only for soldiers on the frontline but for the countless civilians who are frequently subjected to drone and missile attacks. In September, 2022, the Health Ministry published a study by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Educational Sciences of Ukraine. It said that “over 90 per cent of Ukrainians have experienced symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, and over half (57 per cent) are at risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder.”

The law still needs to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, but he expressed his strong support for it in June, when it passed its first reading in parliament. He said Ukraine “must finally, honestly legalize cannabis-based medicines, relevant scientific research and controlled Ukrainian production for everyone who needs it.”