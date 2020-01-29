Wuhan virus has now infected more people in China than SARS

The death toll has reached 132, with 6,078 confirmed cases in China. Here’s what we know so far about the disease.

Canada has its third presumptive case, a man in B.C. who recently travelled to Wuhan.

The SARS-like virus infecting people in central China has reached pandemic proportions in some places, and authorities need to use even more rigorous measures to limit its further spread, a leading Chinese public health specialist says.

The new virus, which is believed to spread primarily through respiratory means, is twice as virulent as ebola, another Chinese scholar said Wednesday — although nowhere near as deadly.

Open this photo in gallery People wearing masks shop at a supermarket in Wuhan on Wednesday, Jan. 29., in this picture obtained from social media. EMILIA/Reuters

In Wuhan, the city of 11 million where the 2019-nCoV virus is believed to have originated at a market selling wild animals, “it has already reached the scale of a pandemic,” said Jiahai Lu, director of the Center of Inspection and Quarantine at the School of Public Health under Sun Yat-Sen University, in an interview.

“We must take further and stricter measures to curb it.”

For more than a week now, Chinese authorities have overseen a series of urban lockdowns that have largely closed access to cities in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital, and shuttered many of the country’s best-known cultural events and tourist attractions.

Airports and train stations have been shut down in Hubei, travellers are being subject to health inspections across the country and flights cancelled — British Airways, Lion Air and Seoul Air have suspended all flights to mainland China, while other airlines have pared back their service, including Air Canada, United Airlines and Cathay Pacific.

The U.S., Japan and the EU are evacuating citizens from Wuhan; Australia said it would first quarantine its evacuees to Christmas Island, some 2,000 kilometres away from its mainland shores.

In Beijing, workers on Wednesday sprayed playground equipment with disinfectant and residential compounds checked their own residents for signs of fever before entry. President Xi Jinping ordered the People’s Liberation Army to make its own contributions “to winning the battle against the novel coronavirus epidemic.”

And yet, the numbers of affected people have continued to increase at a rapid rate. By Wednesday evening, China counted had 132 deaths, 6,078 confirmed cases, and a further 9,239 suspected cases. The Wuhan virus has in less than two months eclipsed the reach of SARS in mainland China, which infected 5,327 people and killed 349 over nearly eight months. So far, SARS appears to be a more deadly virus, killing a percentage of the people it infected at a rate roughly three to four times higher.

For the Wuhan virus, however, the worst is yet to come, according to blunt warnings from scientists inside and outside China.

“A large number of invisible infected people continues to exist, and that is the biggest threat for us now,” said Prof. Lu in an interview. And, he added, Wuhan should not be underestimated, particularly since it remains possible that it will mutate to a more dangerous form.

“Based on the cases we know about, I have to say that the number of severe cases is not few — it’s not a small number,” he said.

Part of the reason for the higher number of Wuhan virus cases may simply lie in the availability of better diagnostic tools and a more energetic response by Chinese leadership. “The soaring number of confirmed patients these days, especially in Wuhan, is because of improved detection capabilities,” Zhang Wenhong, an expert in infectious diseases at Huashan Hospital in Shanghai, told state media Wednesday.

But, he said, current research shows the Wuhan virus is twice as virulent as ebola, and nearly as virulent as HIV. He did not dispute foreign mathematic models that suggest the new virus could already have affected more than 40,000 people in Wuhan. The new virus is “ferocious” and will spread “very fast” if not controlled, he said, although he expressed confidence that the unprecedented containment measures set in place would allow Chinese authorities to best the mathematical predictions.

For epidemiologists and virologists, one of the most worrisome traits of the new virus is its apparent ability, according to Chinese authorities, to effect “asymptomatic transmission” — allowing a person without signs of illness to unknowingly infect others. Neither SARS nor Middle East Respiratory, both coranaviruses like the Wuhan virus, showed such an ability.

It is “deeply concerning how sharply cases are increasing in China,” said Raina MacIntyre, a doctor and epidemiologist who leads the biosecurity research program at Australia’s University of New South Wales.

“It is now all over China, with about half the cases outside Hubei. This means we will see more travel-related cases in other countries.”

Outside China, the primary public health concern lies in the possibility that healthy travellers have unknowingly become carriers for the virus, said Asok Kurup, an infectious diseases specialist at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore who has worked on the response to previous pandemics, including SARS and H1N1.

“So you get a lot of asymptomatic people, or people who are just having mild clinical illness. But they can cross-spread,” he said. “We don’t want the disease to then infiltrate into local populations,” where it can be transmitted “to vulnerable people.”

The Chinese example, where the late imposition of wide-reaching quarantine measures has not slowed the death toll, should be instructive, he said, and should lead authorities to “ring-fence” people of concern.

The Wuhan virus “is very difficult to control.”

As for Prof. Lu, he called for Chinese authorities to expand its quarantine requirements, in particular for people who work in markets that sell wild animals.

“The lack of quarantine and attention to this group of people partially contributed to the breaking out of this disease,” he said. “This is a lesson we must learn, and we must respond as a next step.”

