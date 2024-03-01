A Texas homeowner whose house was destroyed by a massive wildfire raging northeast of Amarillo sued electric utility Xcel Energy on Friday, alleging that a splintered power pole owned by the company fell and started the blaze.

The lawsuit filed in state court in Hemphill County, Texas claims the power pole owned by Xcel subsidiary Southwestern Public Service Company was in bad physical shape before it fell and caused the fire, which has killed at least two people and has grown into the largest wildfire in state history since it started on Monday in the Texas Panhandle.

“Xcel will pay for every dollar that its wildfire has caused,” said attorney Mikal Watts.

The lawsuit also names Osmose Utilities Services as a defendant, which it said was hired to help inspect Xcel’s power lines but did not adequately do so.

Xcel and Osmose did not immediately respond to requests for comment.