President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk during their meeting prior to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.The Associated Press

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are due to meet in Uzbekistan Thursday, the first time the two men have seen each other in person since the invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Russian foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said “the presidents will discuss both the bilateral agenda and the main regional and international topics.”

Mr. Ushakov said the meeting would also cover Ukraine and Taiwan — the self-ruled island Beijing claims and has threatened to invade — topics which hold “special significance” given the current geopolitical situation.

This week marks the first time the Chinese leader has left his country’s borders since early 2020, with Mr. Xi travelling to Kazakhstan on Wednesday before flying to the Uzbek city of Samarkand for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a regional security grouping dominated by Beijing.

China has emerged as Russia’s most important ally in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, which came weeks after Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin vowed their countries’ friendship had “no limits,” following a meeting in Beijing ahead of the Winter Olympics. Many — including Western intelligence agencies — suspect Mr. Xi was warned by Mr. Putin of his war plans, and blamed China for not doing more to prevent the invasion.

In the months since, while Beijing has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine, it has refrained from criticizing Russia, while denouncing Western sanctions against Moscow. Mr. Xi has held several phone calls with Mr. Putin, but none with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Friday, Li Zhanshu, a senior Chinese official, gave Beijing’s most outright endorsement of Moscow yet, telling Russian lawmakers that China “understands and supports Russia on issues that represent its vital interests, in particular on the situation in Ukraine,” according to a press release published by the Russian Duma.

“We fully understand the necessity of all the measures taken by Russia aimed at protecting its key interests, we are providing our assistance,” Mr. Li said, according to the Russian readout.

Trade between China and Russia increased 31 per cent year-on-year in the first six months of 2022. In September, the two countries agreed to switch gas payments to the Chinese yuan and Russian ruble, enabling Moscow to rely less on the U.S. dollar. Russian companies have also increasingly switched to trading in the yuan.

In a piece published by the state-run China Daily on Thursday, analyst Xu Wenhong wrote that “for China and Russia, maintaining friendly relations is an objective and realistic need.”

“While Russia provides China with stable, inexpensive and clean energy, China has become Russia’s largest trading partner, with many countries even beyond the region benefiting from the friendly Sino-Russian ties,” he said, adding the two countries “have become the defenders and guardians of peace and development in the region and beyond.”

Other participants in the SCO summit, while they may share China’s skepticism about the West, are not so keen to follow Beijing’s embrace of Moscow, said Evan Feigenbaum, a China expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Writing this week, Mr. Feigenbaum pointed out that many of Russia’s Central Asian neighbours, normally staunch allies, have expressed discomfort with the invasion of Ukraine, and Moscow’s imperialist language about former Soviet states. Kazakhstan in particular has broken with the Kremlin line, refusing to recognize the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and holding talks with Ukrainian leader Mr. Zelensky.

Mr. Feigenbaum predicted China will “provide diplomatic support for Russia and broad commitments to a Beijing-Moscow entente whose principal rationale and focus is to counterbalance Washington.” But, he added, “China will continue de facto compliance with Western sanctions to avoid painting a target on its own back, and it will deploy mealy-mouthed language about ‘peace’ and ‘stability’ aimed at placating the Central Asian nations and partners in the Global South that are uneasy about Moscow’s war in Ukraine.”

Such an approach may mesh well with the framework of the SCO, which China has attempted to build up in recent years as part of an effort to replace or counterbalance international bodies Beijing sees as overly influenced by the United States.

In an article published by Uzbek media this week, Mr. Xi wrote that “the SCO has set a fine example of a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win co-operation, and proved itself an important and constructive force in the Eurasian region and in international affairs.”

Raffaello Pantucci, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School in Singapore, said Beijing’s intention for the SCO has long been “to turn this into an all encompassing organization that would build China’s relations with the wider region and create in some ways a European Union or ASEAN type structure for Central Asia.”

While moving beyond co-operation on counter-terrorism issues has proved difficult for the SCO, this year’s summit is vastly expanded, with guests including fifteen heads of state, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi.

According to Chinese state media, following the summit, the “Samarkand Declaration” will be issued, “to expound the SCO’s position on a series of international issues.”

In an editorial Thursday, the Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times attacked those who criticized the SCO or suggested it was aimed at establishing an “anti-Western front.”

“If there is a Chinese proverb to comment on this, it is ‘ask not the sparrow how the eagle soars,’ ” the paper said. “They can only understand and speculate about the SCO’s concepts with their own narrow cognition. The minds of American and Western elites are full of domineering and paranoid confrontational thinking.”

With a file from Reuters

