Yasuhiro Nakasone, 101, championed an assertive Japan as prime minister

Open this photo in gallery Japan's then-prime minister Yasuhiro Nakasone inspects a guard of honour after arriving in Toronto on his first state visit to Canada in 1986. Tibor Kolley/The Globe and Mail

Yasuhiro Nakasone, the former prime minister who entered politics during the post-Second World War American occupation of Japan and spent the rest of his career championing the re-emergence of a more assertive and independent nation, died Friday. He was 101.

Mr. Nakasone’s office confirmed his death, which took place at a Tokyo hospital.

Mr. Nakasone served as prime minister from 1982 to 1987 but continued to exert influence in Japan long after he left office and even after he was forced to relinquish his parliamentary position in 2003. In his later years, Mr. Nakasone granted many interviews, commenting on political matters such as his long-cherished goal of revising Japan’s American-written pacifist Constitution.

Mr. Nakasone was also one of the few Japanese prime ministers to win recognition on the world stage. Mr. Nakasone’s calls for a stronger military and for a larger role in the world for Japan resonated with former U.S. president Ronald Reagan. Their close relationship became known in Japan as Ron-Yasu after they began addressing each other by their first names.

Until Mr. Nakasone became prime minister, Japan had been led for decades by a succession of leaders content with turning the country into an economic superpower and fending off American pressure to assume a political and military role more commensurate with its economic might. More than a decade after he left office, a new generation of leaders such as Junichiro Koizumi and Shinzo Abe were able to start carrying out Mr. Nakasone’s vision.

Mr. Nakasone was born May 27, 1918, in Takasaki, a mountain city just north of Tokyo, where his father was a lumber dealer. After graduating from Tokyo Imperial University, now known as the University of Tokyo, he joined the Ministry of the Interior in 1941 but soon left to join the military.

During the Second World War, he served in the Imperial Japanese Navy. But like many of his generation, he never fully came to terms with the war; like many nationalist politicians, he tended to airbrush the worst excesses of Japan’s militarist past.

Mr. Nakasone became a stalwart of the Liberal Democratic Party after it was founded in 1955. But in contrast to the powerful image he projected abroad as prime minister, he was never considered a masterful backroom dealer.

Indeed, he became prime minister only with the blessing of postwar Japan’s most famous power broker, Kakuei Tanaka, who was prime minister from 1972 to 1974.

In 2003, in a bid to reinvigorate the Liberal Democratic Party, Mr. Koizumi effectively expelled Mr. Nakasone, then 85, from the party, along with another former prime minister, Kiichi Miyazawa, then 84.