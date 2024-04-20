Young brother and sister dead, 15 injured when vehicle crashes into birthday party, sheriff says

Open this photo in gallery: Authorities respond to the Swan Creek Boat Club after a driver crashed a vehicle through a building where a children's birthday party was taking place, April 20, 2024, in Berlin Township, Mich.Kathleen Kildee/The Associated Press

A young brother and sister died and 15 people were injured, several seriously, when vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into a birthday party Saturday at a boat club, a Michigan sheriff said.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said an 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother died in the crash when a 66-year-old woman crashed 25 feet into the building at about 3 p.m. at the Swan Creek Boat Club in Berlin Township, about 30 miles south of Detroit.

He did not identify the woman driving the vehicle but said she was arrested and is suspected of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

He said she was co-operating with authorities.

