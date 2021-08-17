Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins landslide victory, just four years after his imprisonment

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

World

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins landslide victory, just four years after his imprisonment

Geoffrey YorkAfrica Bureau Chief
Johannesburg
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Zambian President elect Hakainde Hichilema at his residence in Lusaka, Zambia on Aug. 16, 2021. Hichilema won the southern African country’s presidency after taking more than 50 per cent of the vote.

Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/The Associated Press

Four years after he was tear-gassed and arrested by authorities who threw him into a maximum-security prison, Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has completed a remarkable comeback, winning a landslide victory in a historic election.

Mr. Hichilema, in his sixth bid for the presidency, captured a convincing 58 per cent of the vote in the Zambian election, compared with 37 per cent for President Edgar Lungu in official results that were announced in the early hours of Monday morning. A few hours later, Mr. Lungu confirmed that he was accepting defeat and stepping down.

Analysts called it a crucial victory for democracy in a country that had slipped dangerously close to authoritarian repression in recent years. It will be the third peaceful transfer of power between a ruling party and an opposition party in Zambia since 1991, one of the most impressive democratic records in Africa, a continent where many other rulers have maintained a tight grip on power for decades.

Story continues below advertisement

When the election results were disclosed around 2 a.m. local time on Monday morning, Zambians celebrated in the streets of the capital, Lusaka, by singing, cheering, dancing on top of cars, waving flags and blowing horns. Polls had shown that most Zambians were unhappy at the country’s direction, primarily because of a battered economy and rising prices.

Mr. Hichilema is a wealthy businessman who owns one of Zambia’s biggest cattle farms. Business analysts predict he will introduce more investment-friendly policies, although he inherits a battered economy and rising government debts, which will be difficult to reverse in the short term.

Four years ago, police fired tear gas into Mr. Hichilema’s home, broke down his doors and arrested him. He was jailed in a tiny underground cell in a maximum-security prison, with conditions so degrading that his toilet was a bucket. Police charged him with treason for allegedly obstructing Mr. Lungu’s motorcade on a Zambian road – although videos showed evidence to the contrary.

Mr. Hichilema was released after 127 days in prison when the charges were dropped. But in total he has been detained 15 times in his political career. He faced further harassment during the election campaign when police blocked his convoy in some regions and fired rubber bullets at his supporters.

In another intimidating move, Mr. Lungu deployed military vehicles and soldiers into residential streets during the campaign, claiming they were needed for security. Many observers warned that he might rig the election or reject the results. Authorities also ordered a shutdown of social-media platforms on election day last Thursday, although the shutdown was later overturned by a court challenge.

As the voting results began to be released on Friday and Saturday, showing the opposition leader clearly ahead, there were growing fears that Mr. Lungu would seek to discredit the results and cling to office. Those fears were heightened when Mr. Lungu issued a statement declaring that the election was “not free and fair” because of violence against ruling-party officials in three of the country’s 10 provinces. This rendered the entire election a “nullity,” he said.

Three scholars who specialize in African democracy – Nicole Beardsworth, Nic Cheeseman and O’Brien Kaaba – said Mr. Lungu was exaggerating the campaign violence and pretending the police could not control it. They described the President’s statement as a desperate attempt to imitate the tactics of former U.S. president Donald Trump by denying his own defeat.

Story continues below advertisement

“Despite enjoying all of the vast powers of incumbency that mean that presidents in Africa win 88 per cent of the elections they contest, Lungu and his lieutenants are complaining that the elections were rigged against them,” the scholars wrote in response to Mr. Lungu’s statement.

By Monday, however, the margin of victory for the opposition was so clear and substantial that Mr. Lungu could not deny it. “I will comply with the constitutional provisions for a peaceful transfer of power,” he told the country in a brief statement on live television.

Later in the day, he was photographed at Mr. Hichilema’s home, seemingly at ease, laughing and giving a congratulatory elbow-bump to the election winner.

In his first meeting with the media after his victory, Mr. Hichilema promised a new beginning for Zambia. “We will govern without fear or favour, without preference for any group over another,” he said. “The values of inclusivity, equality and diversity will be at the core of our administration.”

To his political opponents, he pledged “a better democracy where your voices and your democratic rights are freely exercised.”

In an early sign of how he could reverse Mr. Lungu’s authoritarian tendencies, Mr. Hichilema announced that a banned television channel, Prime TV, was returning to operation. “Sorry for what happened to you,” he told one of its journalists at his briefing.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime TV, the country’s biggest independent television station, had been twice ordered closed by the Lungu government, first temporarily in 2019 and then indefinitely in 2020. “Welcome back Prime TV, continue your good work in the new dispensation,” Mr. Hichilema said on Twitter on Monday.

Zambian historian Sishuwa Sishuwa, who himself had faced a police investigation for alleged treason when he criticized the Lungu government, said the Zambian opposition victory is “a welcome shot in the arm for African democracy.”

The election result was also praised in public statements by opposition leaders in Zimbabwe, Uganda and Tanzania – countries where opposition parties have suffered police brutality and repression in recent elections.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies