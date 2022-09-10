A motorcade transporting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission arrives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Sept. 1, 2022.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters

The situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is sliding towards “the Fukushima scenario,” and the facility will soon be forced to rely solely on backup energy sources, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in an interview.

Mr. Halushchenko said the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe, was now operating “as an island,” able only to provide power to itself, leaving the nearby city of Enerhodar blacked out as fighting continues in the region. Soon, Mr. Halushchenko said, staff at the Zaporizhzhia station would be forced to shut down its last operating reactor, Reactor No. 6 – which is providing electricity to cool nuclear fuel and other radioactive material – and to rely on diesel generators to keep the power on and prevent a meltdown.

“That is a quite, quite dangerous situation, when the station is using only diesel generators. Of course, we have a very good system of emergency survival electricity, but the idea of the diesel generators is they should work for some not long period of time, and then you should repair the supply of electricity,” Mr. Halushchenko told The Globe and Mail on Friday at his Kyiv office.

However, repairing the damage to the station was impossible amid the ongoing fighting in the area, Mr. Halushchenko said. He said some of shells had fallen on the territory of the nuclear plant, and several had come “quite close” to striking the facility itself.

“The situation is very close to Fukushima scenario when it was cut off supply of electricity, then diesel generators start working,” he said, referring to the 2011 nuclear disaster in Japan, which was caused by a massive earthquake and tsunami. “After the tsunami [swamped] this generator, the disaster happened. In this situation, the diesel generator is working but there could be some Russian crazy shelling. And so one mine or one missile or whatever… could stop the working of the generators and then you have one hour and probably 30 minutes, not more than two hours, before the reaction starts.”

Mr. Halushchenko, a former senior official at Energoatom, the state agency that oversees Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, isn’t alone in trying to raise the alarm about the potentially disastrous situation at Zaporizhzhia. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said on Friday that fighting around the plant had “significantly increased the risk of a nuclear accident.” Mr. Grossi visited the Zaporizhzhia plant earlier this month, and the IAEA has two observers based at the facility.

“Shelling is putting in danger operators and their families, making it difficult to adequately staff the plant,” Mr. Grossi said in a video statement. “Let me be clear, the shelling around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant must stop, and a nuclear safety and security protection zone agreed immediately.”

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the shelling near the Zaporizhzhia plant, which has been under Russian control since March. Mr. Halushchenko accused Russia of using the facility as a military base, and firing artillery from its territory. Russian forces, he said, often shelled the area around the plant in an apparent to destroy the power lines connecting the Zaporizhzhia station to the Ukrainian power grid.

The Zaporizhzhia plant sits on the frontline of the war in southern Ukraine, across the Dnipro River from the city of Nikopol, which had a pre-war population of 115,000 people.

Mr. Halushchenko said that the only way to implement the IAEA’s call for a neutral zone around the plant was for it to be demilitarized and returned to Ukrainian control. “It’s the first precedent in world history when it happens like this, I mean, when a nuclear object is occupied by the military.”

Mr. Halushchenko said his office was in daily contact with the Ukrainian staff who continue to work inside the Zaporizhzhia plant. He said the staff were “exhausted because of moral and physical pressure,” escalating the possibility of human error at the facility.

The spectre of nuclear disaster is particularly poignant in Ukraine, where many are still haunted by memories of the 1986 explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in the north of the country.

The mothballed Chernobyl plant also briefly fell under Russian occupation at the start of the war. Mr. Halushchenko said that when he visited the plant shortly after Russian troops withdrew from the facility in April, he was shocked by the apparent disregard the Russians had shown for basic nuclear safety.

He said the retreating Russian troops had looted the power plant, stealing computers and other technology before attempting to destroy everything they couldn’t carry. Chernobyl is now back under Ukrainian control, and IAEA monitoring, but Mr. Halushchenko said a second disaster may have been averted, he said, only because the Russians didn’t know what was and wasn’t important to the safety of the facility. “It looks like they didn’t know what to ruin.”

The Russian forces had also dug trenches and filled sandbags with extremely radioactive soil from the territory of the plant. Mr. Halushchenko predicted that some of the Russian soldiers who had occupied Chernobyl were either extremely ill now, or soon would be, because of the high doses of radiation they would have received.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.