Ukraine’s President is freeing prisoners with military experience to join the battle against invading forces and demanding immediate accession to the European Union, amid signs that international sanctions against Russia were causing economic turmoil.

As fierce fighting continued across Ukraine — whose forces continue to hold Kyiv and Kharkiv — a Ukrainian delegation crossed into Belarus Monday morning for talks with Russia, although Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has cautioned that a breakthrough is not expected. Ukraine’s delegation, which includes its Defence Minister but not Mr. Zelensky, is seeking an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops, according to a statement from the country’s parliament.

Russia’s Interfax news agency said the country’s forces have now seized two southeastern centres in Ukraine, Berdyansk and Enerhodar. Berdyansk is a port city on the Sea of Azov where the U.S. has funded construction of military facilities.

After a weekend of severe economic sanctions against Russia, the ruble fell by roughly 30 per cent to the U.S. dollar, descending to record lows, while the Russian Central Bank kept the Moscow exchange and derivatives markets closed to trading on Monday. Shares prices in two Russian financial services with London listings, Sberbank and Tinkoff, fell by more than 60 per cent after a raft of economic measures to isolate Russia from the global financial system, including a pledge to remove some banks from the SWIFT global payments system. Russia’s central bank doubled interest rates to 20 per cent and long lines at bank machines in Russia reflected fracturing faith in the country’s financial outlook.

The measures against Russia amount to an unprecedented show of opposition by western democracies to the invasion of Ukraine, whose Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, on Monday called for even more action.

“Cut all business ties with Russia. All of them,” he wrote on Twitter. “Making business with Russia today means financing aggression, war crimes, disinformation, cyberattacks.”

Ukraine also grew more insistent in its demands for more formal recognition by European countries, beyond the military and financial support provided to Ukraine. It is time for the EU to “immediately” grant membership to Ukraine, Mr. Zelensky said in a video address Monday, saying “our goal is to be close to all Europeans and to be equal to them.”

He said Ukraine will release prisoners with military experience, allowing them to serve sentences “in hot war zones.”

Ukrainian forces have kept their hold on Kyiv, but citizens in Kharkiv reported missile and artillery fire as fighting continues across the country. Air alarms sounded in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Vinnytsia Monday morning. Mr. Zelensky, in a Sunday call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said “he believed the next 24 hours was a crucial period for Ukraine,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Ukraine’s military accused Russia of raining destruction on military and civilian airfields, air defence facilities and critical infrastructure — and launching missile strikes on residential buildings in Zhytomyr and Chernihiv.

Russia has denied targeting civilians.

But after days of denying any losses to Ukraine, where wrecked tanks and dead Russian soldiers have been documented in numerous places, Russia’s Defence Ministry on Sunday acknowledged that it had experienced combat losses, without specifying how severe. Ukraine’s military has claimed considerable success in destroying Russian armour and killing its soldiers.

At the borders, people continued to pour out of Ukraine, many of them women and children — and many after strenuous journeys. In an interview, Moldovan prime minister Natalia Gavrilita said one refugee family told her they walked to the border from Odessa. That is a distance of more than 50 kilometres. The lines for cars to enter Moldova have reached 10 kilometres in length.

About 422,000 Ukrainians have now fled Ukraine, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on their highest level of alert on Sunday, in what he said was a response to widespread Western sanctions against Russia since the invasion began.

On Sunday, Canada joined most of Europe in denying its airspace to Russian carriers. Some Russian banks have been removed from the SWIFT international banking system, and the European Union said it would bar the Kremlin-run RT television network and Sputnik newswire to prevent them from spreading “lies” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization military alliance has also deployed additional forward units to member states bordering Russia and Ukraine following the Kremlin’s aggression.

“As you can see, not only do Western countries take unfriendly measures against our country in the economic dimension – I mean the illegal sanctions that everyone knows about very well – but also the top officials of leading NATO countries allow themselves to make aggressive statements with regards to our country,” Mr. Putin said on state television.

“I therefore order the Ministry Defence and Chief of General Staff to put the deterrence forces of the Russian Federation on special combat status.”

Belarus, a close Russian ally, on Sunday held a stage-managed referendum that would allow Mr. Lukashenko, who has run the country since 1994, to extend his rule for another 13 years – while also allowing him to end his country’s status as a non-nuclear state.

“If you [the West] transfer nuclear weapons to Poland or Lithuania, to our borders, then I will turn to Putin to return the nuclear weapons that I gave away without any conditions,” Mr. Lukashenko said, referring to missiles that were stationed on Belarusian territory while it was part of the Soviet Union.

While Kremlin-controlled media have claimed that Ukrainian troops have been surrendering en masse during the fierce battle for Kyiv, Russian forces appeared to be taking heavy losses. In one video posted to social media, a column of at least 10 Russian armoured personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles was destroyed in the town of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, by what appeared to be missile strikes. “Good job, well done,” said a freely swearing local who made the camera-phone footage of the wrecked column.

The weekend’s loudest explosion came overnight Saturday when a Russian missile slammed into an oil terminal southwest of Kyiv. The blast shook windows and ignited a gigantic blaze at the facility that turned part of the night sky orange. Acrid black smoke poured into the sky over the facility near the town of Vasylkiv throughout Sunday.

Another Russian missile struck an apartment block near Kyiv’s Zhuliany airport, damaging five floors. It wasn’t clear if anyone was hurt, or if residents were already in a bomb shelter.

Russian forces also encountered fierce resistance after pushing into Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, on Sunday. One video showed four Russian armoured jeeps captured by Ukrainian soldiers after a battle in the Eastern Ukrainian city involving automatic weapons and rocket-propelled grenades. It wasn’t clear what happened to the Russian soldiers in the jeeps.

Kharkiv resident Natalya Slyusar said she and her family were sheltering in their homes all weekend, with only intermittent electricity and internet. The entrepreneur said her son Yaroslav, who turns 16 on Monday, would spend his birthday sheltering in the bathroom, with no party or presents.

“This district used to be quite a good area for living in, for raising children,” she said of her home on the eastern edge of Kharkiv, close to the Russian border. “But our neighbour – it’s a minus.”

But morale was still high, she said. “We Ukrainians are Cossacks. This is in our DNA. We just forgot this after all the events of the past 200 years. Thanks to Putin, we’ve been reminded.”

