Ukraine’s Zelensky signs bilateral defence deal with Spain

Spain has pledged to provide military equipment to Ukraine worth €1-billion ($1.08-billion) this year under a bilateral agreement signed on Monday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid.

“It is more important than ever to redouble our support,” Sanchez told a news conference.

The pact calls for the supply of modern military equipment for ground, aerial, naval and other uses, “prioritizing Ukraine’s key capacity needs”, and an emphasis on maritime means to protect Ukraine’s food export routes, but gave no specifics.

El Pais newspaper reported earlier on Monday that Spain would commit to send Ukraine a dozen U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft missiles and 19 second-hand German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks, as well as other Spanish-made weapons such as anti-drone gear and ammunition.

The 12 missiles to be handed over to Ukraine do not include full missile defence systems, El Pais said. Sanchez said it was not possible to send Patriot launchers but Spain was already providing the missiles.

Spokespeople for the prime minister’s office and the Defence Ministry declined to comment on the El Pais report.

Spain also vowed to help boost Ukrainian defence industry output and to study joint production opportunities, while the sides agreed to work to solve bottlenecks in defence supply and prevent any illicit circulation of defence material provided to Ukraine.

Zelensky told Reuters this month Western allies were taking too long to make key decisions on military support for Ukraine.

He said he was pushing partners to get more directly involved in the war by helping to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine and allowing Kyiv to use Western weapons against enemy military equipment amassing near the border.

Before the meeting with Sanchez, Zelensky was greeted on the tarmac at Barajas airport by King Felipe of Spain, a gesture underlining the importance of the visit for Madrid.